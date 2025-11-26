AI Is Reshaping the Future of Social Media: Bupple Announces a New Era of Content Creation for Businesses

Arman Sohi at WOW Summit 2025 Arman Sohi founder of Bupple Don't advertise on social media, tell stories!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social media has evolved from a platform for sharing dinner photos and vacation snapshots into one of the world’s most influential marketing ecosystems. Today, with users spending more than two hours per day on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, social media has become a non-negotiable pillar of brand growth, consumer trust, and digital identity.Arman Sohi, Founder of Bupple , took the stage in Hong Kong at WOW Summit 2025 to address the growing challenge businesses face in keeping up with content demands—and the critical role AI will play in solving it.“Every entrepreneur dreams of going viral,” said Sohi. “But in today’s environment, consistency—not luck—is the currency of visibility. Social media has become the SEO of a new era.”As storytelling and authenticity became central to consumer connection, the expectations for brands shifted. Businesses can no longer rely solely on paid ads or traditional marketing. Even legacy brands—such as Lamborghini, famously known for not advertising on TV—now actively invest in platform-native content, influencer collaborations, and digital community-building.Yet despite the demand, businesses face growing bottlenecks: planning, ideation, editing, scripting, design, posting, engagement, formatting, and analytics. The modern content lifecycle is fragmented and time-intensive—often requiring teams of videographers, editors, writers, and strategists.“One content post can take four to five hours,” Sohi explained. “And after all that effort, most creators see only a few hundred views. This cycle leaves many founders with two options: give up on social media—or give up on their business.”This problem became the foundation for Bupple.# Introducing Bupple: AI-Powered Social Media Creation in Under 60 SecondsBupple is designed to democratize content creation—making it accessible, fast, and intuitive for every business, not just those with agency-level resources.With Bupple, users can:– Generate data-driven content ideas backed by platform-specific trends– Edit talking-head videos automatically– Create viral-style faceless videos– Write captions, descriptions, and copy– Schedule and prepare content optimized for multiple platformsAll within 59 seconds.# AI Won’t Replace Human Creators—It Will Amplify ThemSohi emphasized a critical distinction: while many early AI tools attempted to automate creators entirely, true success on social media still depends on human connection.“Social media is ultimately about people talking to people,” he said. “AI that replaces humanity fails. AI that supports humanity wins.”Like spell-check and early computing innovations, AI is not here to eliminate skills—it’s here to accelerate creativity, learning, and execution.# A Frontier Technology Still in Its Early DaysDespite rapid adoption, Sohi believes AI is still in its infancy.“AI today is where Apple was in the early 1990s—a stack of rough ideas on the edge of becoming world-changing. What we’re building now is the foundation of the next digital era.”# About BuppleBupple is the all-in-one AI platform designed to streamline social media content creation for businesses of every size. From ideation to editing to execution, Bupple empowers entrepreneurs and teams to create professional, platform-ready content in under a minute—without needing design, editing, or marketing expertise.

