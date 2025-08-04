Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Eight Car Rallies; Three Arrests Made

August 4, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled and three arrests were made by members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies on Saturday in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

Those arrested include William Reese, 24, of Catonsville, Oscar Rodriguez, 20, of Lanham and Jose Capistran-Lopez, 21, of Silver Spring. Reese is charged with unlawful possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle. Rodriguez is charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and exhibition driving. Capistran-Lopez is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, exhibition driving, negligent driving, and other traffic-related charges. All three were transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

This proactive, coordinated enforcement effort focused on public roads, industrial zones and parking lots throughout Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The dismantling operation started at 12 a.m. on Saturday, August 2 and included eight large-scale illegal exhibition driving events. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 400 participants from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior and roadway shutdowns at the following locations:

950 Largo Center Drive, Largo

Branch Avenue & Woodyard Road, Clinton

8759 D’Arcy Road, District Heights

14401 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel

15791 Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

13201 Mid Atlantic Boulevard, Laurel

10100 Willowdale Road, Lanham

1951 S. Club Drive, Hyattsville

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving throughout the state.

Jose Capistran-Lopez

Oscar Rodriguez

William Reese