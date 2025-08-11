TrellisWare® TW Shadow™ 750 Radio Begins Global Deployment

TrellisWare TW Shadow 750 Radio

New handheld solution from TrellisWare delivers unmatched communications flexibility and operational resilience in a compact form factor

Never before has there been a single radio that makes MANET so easy to use and deploy and in such a cost-effective way.” — Matt Fallows, VP of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. has expanded its TW Shadow™ product family with the TW-750 handheld radio, a mission-ready solution designed to bring the network directly to the end-user with standard built-in features that include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, GPS, speaker and microphone, and dual Push-to-Talk (PTT) supporting 32 Talk Groups.

Supporting the industry-leading TSM® Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) waveform, the Narrowband Line-of-Sight (NB LOS) waveform, and the optional Katana™ Narrowband Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) waveform, the TW-750 delivers advanced voice and data connectivity with maximum flexibility, scalability, and resiliency.

“The TW-750 is an exciting product that expands access to the TrellisWare network. Unlike other vendors’ MANET radios, the TW-750 radio covers the entire frequency band without the need to swap radios or RF modules, wirelessly connects to end-user devices, and provides built-in PTT voice capability that doesn’t depend on external accessories,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development. “Never before has there been a single radio that makes MANET so easy to use and deploy and in such a cost-effective way.”

With full-rate production underway, TrellisWare is now shipping to military and public safety customers worldwide. Launched in late 2024, the TW-750 expands TrellisWare’s family of radios with a highly integrated handheld solution tailored for mission-critical communications, combining lightweight portability with rugged performance and operational simplicity.

To learn more about the TrellisWare TW Shadow 750 Radio and portfolio of resilient communications solutions, visit https://www.trellisware.com/.

