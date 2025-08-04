JAPAN’S LUXURIOUS PURPOSE-DRIVEN HOTEL ICONS PAVE THE WAY FOR SLOW TRAVEL

While many travelers to Japan seek the kinetic energy of its cities, those seeking something rarer, smoother, and more soulful head to the Ishikawa Prefecture

ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many travelers to Japan seek the kinetic energy that Tokyo and Osaka deliver, those seeking something rarer, smoother, and more soulful journey to the Ishikawa Prefecture, specifically to the Kaga area. This world of stunning visual contrasts and compelling natural beauty has perfected the art of true slow travel and a deeper living culture centered around living life with purpose. Here, wellness is not simply an optional add-on, but rather it is a way of life that is lived and breathed through its impressive, authentic ryokans.Wellness in Ishikawa is not a trend, but rather a timeless philosophy and centuries-old healing traditions are ever on display at some of the region’s most luxurious ryokan hideaways such as The Kayotei.This award-winning, immersive intimate retreat tucked away in the forest surrounding Yamanaka Onsen boasts 10 individually designed suites complete with antique Japanese furnishings complemented by deeply personal service that evokes a feeling of staying in one’s residence versus a hotel. At The Kayotei, guests can connect with local artisans over tea, savor an ever-evolving menu featuring organic rice grown by local partner farmers, such as duck-fed organic rice, mountain specialties, and fresh seafood from the Sea of Japan. Private onsen sessions are offered as well, infused with aromatherapy elements. Additionally, guests can experience 'Wood Therapy' sessions, conducted by a local artisan at the Artisans Atelier, or simply enjoy the natural beauty of the surroundings, which itself offers a rejuvenating forest bathing experience.And then, there is the stark, minimalist luxe sanctuary of Beniya Mukayu, a Relais & Châteaux retreat beloved for its understated elegance and philosophy centered around the concept of mukayu – “richness in emptiness”. Wellness is a way of life here, where each of the 16 guest rooms feature a private open-air bath with a stunning meditative view of the Forest Garden, perfect for soaking in the mineral-rich water. Spa treatments are based on hot spring water and medicinal herbs. The mindful gestures of the tea ceremony with the property’s owners Mrs. and Mr. Nakamichi round out the healing concept. The cuisine is thoughtfully prepared with wellness balance in mind, with seasonal menus creatively plated and crafted with locally sourced ingredients.Though both ryokans are set in culturally significant areas easily accessible by Japan’s high speed rail system, they remain relatively unaffected by mass tourism and quietly reserved for travelers seeking a more purposeful, slow journey led by time-honored traditions.#ishikawa#visitishikawa

