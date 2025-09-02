Glass x Egaku Exhibition Launches In Toyama, the Quiet Art Capital of Japan

The Toyama Glass Art Museum has long been recognized as a beacon of innovation and its impressive streak continues with the new Glass x Egaku exhibition.

TOYAMA, JAPAN, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Toyama Glass Art Museum has long been recognized as a beacon of innovation and its impressive streak continues with the new Glass x Egaku exhibition, an inspiring showcase that explores the Japanese concept that envisions the endless, boundless possibilities of glass.The museum itself is a striking landmark designed by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, whose work blends natural materials with light and transparency to echo the surrounding Tateyama Mountains.The exhibition features works from acclaimed artists both from Japan and from around the world who create these celebrated pieces where images are drawn on glass, transforming and manipulating each piece at its surface to tell a story through the etchings. The experience is presented in three sections, one that showcases direct drawings or paintings onto glass surfaces, one that explores the expressive potential of glass, and the final in which glass is manipulated and transformed through carving and etching.Toyama’s identity as a “City of Glass” stems from its history as Japan’s historic “City of Medicine.” For centuries, the production of medicine bottles supported a thriving glass industry, which the city later revived and transformed into a cultural movement celebrating glass as art.Cutting through the usual transparency takes the message to an entirely different and emotional level and it explores the true potential of glass in a way art lovers may have never seen before.The Toyama Glass Art Museum was named by the New York Times as one of the “52 Places To Go In 2025,” and in addition to the limited experience which closes at the end of November, the museum features permanent contemporary glass art exhibitions as well as its famed Glass Art Garden exhibit which boasts a collection of curious installations by Dale Chihuly.About Toyama Prefecture:Nestled between the Sea of Japan and the Japanese Alps, Toyama is a hub of natural beauty, craftsmanship, and slow travel. From snowy peaks to bays that nurture a rich food culture, the region offers a window into Japan’s quieter, deeper soul.@toyama_visit

