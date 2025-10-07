JAPAN’S MOST SOUGHT AFTER SEASONAL SEAFOOD SET TO MAKE ANOTHER APPEARANCE SPRING 2026

Photo credit ©Toyama Tourism Organization

TOYAMA, JAPAN, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan’s culinary scene just took itself up a few notches by curating a brand new set of culinary experiences centered around the advent of it's secret seasonal seafood next appearing Spring 2026. Foodies around the world are answering the call while booking soar to Toyama where travelers can dine on sushi so unique it only exists one place on Earth for a fleeting season. The northern coastal prefecture of Toyama is home to one of the sea’s greatest culinary shows that delivers magic that define the region’s tables.Known best for its pristine waters and dramatic mountainous landscapes, Toyama also is home to the country’s most unique seasonal fish. Each spring between March & May, Toyama Bay glows with a phenomenon not seen anywhere else when Firefly Squid (Hotaru Ika) rise from the deep, creating a bioluminescent glow along the shoreline. Beyond incredible photo opportunities, locals love to blanch or dressing boiled firefly squid with vinegar miso, or more commonly, serve them as sushi only available for a few weeks a year.The region’s celebrated White Shrimp (Shiroebi) are found in the deeper waters of the bay come April – November, when these jewels of Toyama Bay are pulled from the sea and admired for their translucent beauty and sweet delicate taste, often served as sashimi or tempura for a fleeting moment on local menus.Winter brings to the region the iconic Yellowtail (Buri) which migrate to the bay during the colder months when they are at their heaviest and most flavorful. Known locally as “Kan-buri”, these fish are celebrated in rich hot pots, sushi and sashimi and deliver a hearty meal during a very snowy season.Together, these three seasonal treasures highlight Toyama’s remarkable biodiversity and its deep cultural connection to the sea. Chefs, fishermen, and locals celebrate them as much more than ingredients—they are symbols of life along the bay and of the fleeting, precious nature of Japan’s seasonal cuisine.About Toyama Prefecture:Nestled between the Sea of Japan and the Japanese Alps, Toyama is a hub of natural beauty, craftsmanship, and slow travel. From snowy peaks to bays that nurture a rich food culture, the region offers a window into Japan’s quieter, deeper soul.@toyama_visitPhoto credit ©Toyama Tourism Organization

