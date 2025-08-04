Attorney General Jackley, DCI Rule July 7 Sioux Falls Police Department Officer Involved Shooting Justified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Aug. 4, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has determined that Sioux Falls Police Officers were justified in the use of force during an incident that occurred July 7, 2025, in Sioux Falls.

“The suspect fired a handgun at the law enforcement officers, and there was a clear and present danger to the officers’ safety,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The officers took action to protect themselves and others.”

The incident started when law enforcement officers were attempting to find Deondre Gene Black Hawk, 24, who was wanted on multiple warrants on burglary and drug charges. He was on probation and had been identified as a suspect in an aggravated assault on Sunday, July 5, in Sioux Falls where a female was shot.

Three Sioux Falls Police Officers made contact with Black Hawk in the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue. Black Hawk ignored officers’ commands to stop and fled on foot. During the pursuit, Black Hawk fired a handgun at two of the officers. All three officers returned fire, striking Black Hawk multiple times. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the officers were injured. The gun used by Black Hawk was recovered at the scene.

DCI processed the crime scene, conducted a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interviewed those involved, and reviewed all available video.

Testing of Black Hawk’s blood and urine showed he had a blood alcohol content of .120 percent and also tested positive for Delta-9 THC, methamphetamine, and amphetamine. The tests were a combination of State Forensic Laboratory testing and medical records.

Test results showed that the three officers did not have alcohol or drugs in their systems.

Black Hawk faces 13 charges in Minnehaha County for this incident. There are two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, six counts of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, four counts of Committing a Felony While Carrying a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Prior Felony Drug Conviction. At the time of the incident, Black Hawk was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance and had three active warrants related to convictions for Second Degree Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance.

The Attorney General and DCI thank the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, and Sioux Falls Police for their assistance.

This is the fifth Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

DCI’s summary of the July 7 investigation can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/July%207%202025%20OIS%20SFPD.pdf