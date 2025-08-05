Africa Quantum Consortium Launches To Unite Continent’s Quantum Power

Farai Mazhandu Youssouf Traore Samia Charfi Kaddour Taha Rouabah

First Pan-African Group Ignites Long Game to Achieve Quantum Tech Power

This is the call to action! We invite bold partners, foundations, tech firms, governments, and investors, to join this mission. The time for pilot projects and talk is over.” — Farai Mazhandu, AQC Founder

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Quantum Consortium (AQC) has officially launched as Africa’s first pan-African coordination engine for quantum technology. It is a sovereign, legally registered nonprofit built to unite the continent’s top minds, institutions, and investors behind one goal: architecting Africa’s quantum future on its own terms.It is particularly auspicious for the African quantum community to organize this year, the International Year of Quantum (IYQ) designated by UNESCO of the United Nations.Backed by foundational partners including the African Physical Society, Constantine Quantum Technologies, Alexandria Quantum Computing Group and MARTRAM Ventures, AQC transforms Africa’s fragmented quantum landscape into a continental force. This is not about participation in someone else’s revolution. It is about building Africa’s own.Even before formal incorporation, the movement had momentum. AQC convened over 100 of Africa’s leading voices across science, policy, and investment. Signals from the World Economic Forum to World Quantum Day made one thing clear: Africa was ready. It just needed an engine to convert scattered potential into coordinated power.That engine is now accelerating. AQC has launched a guided education track in Nigeria, secured IEEE 2025 for diaspora outreach, and reached over 25k through its early engagements. This is coordinated execution across science, education, and strategy. The groundwork is done. Now we scale.“The era of scattered efforts is over,” said Farai Mazhandu, Founder and Convenor of the Africa Quantum Consortium. “Talent without ecosystem is just potential. The AQC is that ecosystem, engineered from our classrooms to our boardrooms. This isn’t a future we’re waiting for. It’s work we’re executing now.”While AQC is legally structured as a nonprofit, it rejects the legacy model of donor dependency that has long constrained African science. It operates as a mission-driven enterprise, building its own engine of value through thought leadership, quantum education, strategic partnerships, and venture development. Organizers explain that this is not a charity case -- it’s a competitive economy in the making.Mazhandu added, “This is the call to action! AQC invites bold partners, foundations, tech firms, governments, and investors, especially those committed to Africa-led innovation, to join this mission. The time for pilot projects and talk is over. It’s time to build the future and own it.”To power this next phase, AQC is mobilizing strategic capital and partnerships to kickstart execution. This will activate a lean, high-impact operation delivering flagship programs designed for outsized results across the continent, including:Flagship InitiativesQuantum Educator Corps & Lab-in-a-Sphere A grassroots program to train an initial cohort of 15 quantum educators and deploy 100 hands-on learning kits, reaching over 300 students in its first year. Africa-centered. Classroom-ready. Community-powered.The Quantum Circle A dedicated leadership collective co-led by Dorcas Attuabea Addo and Temitope Adeniyi, building a powerful pan-African network for women in quantum. Leadership, connection, and belonging, engineered from the ground up.AQC Talent Directory & Futures Fair Launching September 2025 with a hackathon, this is Africa’s first quantum career platform, linking talent to jobs, mentorship, and visibility. It also debuts the State of Quantum Talent in Africa, the first data-driven fix to the isolation and undervaluation of African expertise.Africa Diaspora Connector Launching at IEEE Quantum Week 2025, August 31 to Sept. 5, this program turns “brain drain” into “brain gain,” forging structured pipelines for diaspora collaboration, investment, and skill transfer.About the Africa Quantum Consortium (AQC)The Africa Quantum Consortium (AQC) is the pan-African coordination engine building a sovereign, inclusive, and thriving quantum economy. As a legally registered nonprofit, AQC is more than a network. It is an operating platform that unites leaders across research, policy, education, and industry to transform fragmented efforts into shared continental power. Through flagship programs in talent development, research collaboration, policy framing, and venture creation, AQC ensures Africa is not a consumer of the quantum era but a co-architect of its future. Read the AQC newsletter . Follow AQC on LinkedIn Voices from Across the ContinentProf. Ahmed Younes, Professor, Alexandria University, IYQ Steering Committee & AQC Advisor, Egypt: “When I started in quantum algorithms, it was a niche field. Today, it’s a strategic global frontier. To lead, Africa must act as one. The AQC is that platform: our evolution from isolated pursuits to unified strategy.”Dr. Taha Rouabah, PI at CQTech and Co-founder of Quminex, Algeria: “From the beginning, AQC’s mission has been personal. We’re done proving potential. This is about execution. I’m focused on building the research and commercialization engines that make a self-sustaining quantum economy real.”Prof. Sonia Haddad, Professor, University of Tunis El Manar: “Africa’s quantum future belongs to those who connect materials, minds, and movements beyond the lab. With our vision for quantum matter across the continent, the African Quantum Consortium is a vital force uniting Africa’s scientific potential with its traditional strength and linking us to the global ecosystem. Quantum isn’t just technology; it’s a language. AQC ensures Africa speaks it fluently, on its own terms.”Temitope Adeniyi, STEM Zone Nigeria & AQC Coordination Lead, Nigeria + USA: “When I mentor girls in STEM, I show them their future isn’t imported. It’s built. AQC is the vehicle we control to make that future real in Africa.”Prof. Ahmadou Wagué, President, African Physical Society & AQC Advisor, Senegal: “The AQC is not just timely. It’s necessary. Africa must shape its own quantum future, not borrow someone else’s. This is our moment, and our mechanism.”Prof. Samia Charfi Kaddour, Professor, University of Tunis El Manar, Tunisia: “Africa’s future in quantum science will not be imported. It will be built by us, on our terms. The African Quantum Consortium represents a bold step forward in shaping that future, grounded in collaboration, scientific excellence, and shared purpose. As a physicist and policymaker, I fully support this effort to connect, empower, and elevate Africa’s quantum community.”Prof. Mourad Telmini, Professor, University of Tunis El Manar and Director, LSAMA, Tunisia: “Quantum won’t wait, and neither can Africa. Through the Africa Quantum Consortium, we are building communities that go beyond academia to anchor trust, relevance, and sovereignty in quantum tech. This is too strategic to outsource. We either shape the ecosystem or serve it.”Dorcas Attuabea Addo, GQuantum & University of Education, Winneba, Ghana: “A quantum future that doesn’t reflect Africa’s full diversity is a broken one. Through The Quantum Circle, AQC is building a home for women in quantum: a place of leadership, opportunity, and connection. We’re not asking for seats at the table. We’re building the table.”Youssouf Traore, Deep Tech Investor & AQC Advisor, Guinea: “I invest in scalable ecosystems. Africa has the talent, but it lacked the infrastructure. AQC changes that. It’s the vehicle for tech transfer, mentorship, and investment that lets African talent compete globally, from home.”Phumzile Madonsela, Senior Data Scientist, AQC Core Team, South Africa: “Africa doesn’t wait to be invited. We lead with talent, vision, and urgency. The Africa Quantum Consortium is setting the pace and laying the foundation for a future where African innovation sets the global standard.”Media Contacts: Phumzile Madonsela,Johannesburg, SA +27 81 303 4713

