Vudoo Gun Works Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Prague, OK

Vudoo Gun Works, a leading maker of precision rifles and firearms, is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters and all manufacturing operations to Prague, Oklahoma. This strategic move marks a key step in improving manufacturing efficiency, expanding research and development and increasing access to a skilled workforce.

“We are delighted to establish our new headquarters in Prague,” said Jacob Herman, CEO of Vudoo Gun Works. “This move reflects our dedication to innovation, growth and customer service. Oklahoma is a pro-Second Amendment state where elected officials actively support the Second Amendment, making it an ideal location for Vudoo Gun Works.”

Vudoo is moving into an existing facility in Prague with a history of precision machining and firearms manufacturing. The company expects to create 60 jobs in Oklahoma, with operations scheduled to commence on Monday, August 18.

“We are excited to welcome Vudoo Gun Works to their new home in Prague,” said John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “With the nation’s first bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing offered right down the road at Murray State, Oklahoma was the obvious choice for Vudoo’s relocation. This announcement is a testament to our state being the best place in the country to build and grow a business, and to our support of the Second Amendment.”

Construction and updates have already begun on the facility, which will allow Vudoo Gun Works to increase production capacity, optimize precision rifle development, and better serve the growing market of shooting sports enthusiasts, hunters, and Second Amendment supporters across the country. The site will also feature on-site accuracy testing, maintaining the high-quality standards associated with the Vudoo name.

Customers and partners can continue to expect the same exceptional accuracy, reliability and craftsmanship that define every Vudoo firearm, along with exciting new product innovations on the horizon.

All orders are being fulfilled in the order they were received. For any existing orders, please reach out to info@vudoogunworks.com. For new orders, please reach out to sales@vudoogunworks.com. For updates on the relocation and Vudoo Gun Works’ latest firearms and precision rifles, please visit www.vudoogunworks.com.

About Vudoo Gun Works: Vudoo Gun Works is a leading manufacturer of precision firearms, specializing in rimfire rifles and premium 1911 and double-stack 1911 handguns. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service, Vudoo Gun Works delivers high-performance firearms for competitive shooters, target enthusiasts and discerning customers worldwide. Based in Prague, OK, Vudoo Gun Works continues to innovate and set the standard in the firearms industry.