DAVE & BUSTER’S CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN SPOKANE

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Spokane! Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate destination for entertainment, dining, and sports-watching, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Spokane, WA, at 13921 E. Mansfield Ave. on Monday, August 11. To kick off the celebration the location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.The new Dave & Buster’s spans 23,520 square feet and turns up the fun with bold additions including Private Game Suites and a next-level watch experience, all designed to bring families and friends together in exciting new ways.Get ready for entertainment like never before. In addition to the classic games, the Spokane location will also feature new premium arcade games and experiences. Here’s what you can expect:Private Game Suites: Step into our brand-new private Game Suites, your own exclusive space inside Dave & Buster’s, perfect for groups looking to play in style. Choose between High Tech Darts or Social Shuffleboard, enjoy control of your TV, and kick back with food and drinks delivered right to your suite.Immersive Watch: Catch every big moment on a massive 40-foot screen and more than 30 oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar. With immersive surround sound, every game feels electric.New Menu: Savor a bold new lineup of chef-crafted dishes, from savory steaks and protein bowls to game day wings, burgers, and crave-worthy shareables.Top Gun: Maverick: Step into the cockpit and take on intense missions inspired by the blockbuster film.UFC Challenge: Think you have what it takes to be a UFC champion? Test your speed, skill, and accuracy in this action-packed UFC-themed fighting game! Featuring real UFC fight footage, video instructions, and intuitive gameplay, this game delivers the ultimate test of speed and precision. Exclusive to Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.Hot Wheels Victory Lap: Get ready to go full throttle this summer at Dave & Buster’s with Winning on All Cylinders – Powered by Hot Wheels™. The exclusive Hot Wheels™ Victory Lap arcade game delivers high-speed racing, jaw-dropping stunts, and edge-of-your-seat excitement straight to the arcade floor. Plus, guests can fuel up with a limited-time Hot Wheels-themed menu featuring bold flavors like Turbocharged Chicken Sliders, Turbo Bites, and Stoplight Punch Flights.Guests can also take advantage of exciting offers at the new Spokane location, including our popular Eat & Play Combo—starting at $19.99, which includes a meal and a Power Card for arcade play—and 1/2 Price Games every Wednesday.“Our new Spokane location takes the Dave & Buster’s experience to the next level,” said General Manager Dasha Orlova. “From private Game Suites perfect for celebrations to our massive 40-foot screen for game day excitement, we’ve created a place where the community can come together, enjoy themselves, and create lasting memories.”Be one of the first 100 guests in line at Dave & Buster’s Grand Opening on August 11 and score free games for the day. Doors open at 10 a.m., so don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy a full day of gaming fun. Terms and conditions apply.Dave & Buster’s Spokane hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - midnight. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster’sFounded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 237 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 176 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

