Bill of Rights Institute Announces FileWave as Sponsor of National Civics Teacher of the Year Award

Leading provider of digital device management solutions will work with Bill of Rights Institute to honor nation’s leading civics teachers.

We are glad to work alongside FileWave to celebrate our outstanding civics teachers and ensure they have the classroom support they need.” — David J. Bobb, Ph.D., President and CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bill of Rights Institute will soon name its National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2025-2026 school year.FileWave, an international provider of endpoint device management software for education and for-profit companies, is joining BRI’s efforts as a sponsor for this year’s contest.FileWave has partnered with TRUCE, an all-in-one mobile app that helps manage screen time and promote healthy phone habits for students.“At FileWave, we have always been proud to support teachers with solutions that maintain student focus and safety, and help teachers succeed in the classroom,” said Leon Vergnes, FileWave CEO. “Now, we’re excited to partner with the Bill of Rights Institute to recognize the outstanding work of civics teachers.”The Bill of Rights Institute’s National Civics Teacher of the Year Award is designed to recognize outstanding civics teachers who are helping students learn about our nation’s story, our government, and how to live the ideals of a free and just society.Ten finalists for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in August, and the winner be named in September. Last year’s winner was Sherri Conditt, a veteran civics teacher at Woodland High School in Woodland, WA.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said companies like FileWave can play an important role in honoring the work of America’s civics teachers.“Civics teachers are essential to helping young people understand their role in society as principled, productive citizens,” Bobb said. “We are glad to work alongside FileWave to celebrate our outstanding civics teachers and ensure they have the classroom support they need.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org FileWave is dedicated to simplifying IT management with innovative solutions that enhance the productivity of modern IT administrators in education and enterprise companies. Serving a global customer base, FileWave continues to drive advancements in multi-platform device management. Learn more at www.filewave.com FileWave Media Contact: Armin Suljkanovic (armin.suljkanovic@filewave.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.