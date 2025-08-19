iCivics & Bill of Rights Institute Launch Civic Star Challenge, a National Initiative to Honor America's 250th Birthday

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCivics and the Bill of Rights Institute, two of the country’s leading civic education nonprofits, have launched Civic Star Challenge, a nationwide initiative to inspire millions of acts of civic learning in the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.The Civic Star Challenge will make the teaching of the Declaration of Independence digestible and relatable to today’s youth by providing educators with a repository of adaptable lesson plans and activities that teach the key themes of the founding document. The goal is to help students reflect on key themes such as sovereignty, the social contract, equality, natural rights, and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – and to help them connect these concepts to today. These resources are available for free and usable by educators in both classroom and informal educational settings across any subject at https://civicstarchallenge.org/ Once they have taught at least one of 11 themes, educators can submit a log of their activities for a chance to win cash prizes totaling more than $200,000.The first prize opportunity is a random drawing that will take place four times, awarding $300 to 63 winners at each drawing.In addition, educators can submit 500-700 word essays on why civic learning is important in their classrooms. The essay contest will award one grand prize winner a $10,000 grant to their school and an all-expenses-paid trip to a national civics event. It will award 20 Civic Silver Star Award Winners a $2,000 grant for their schools, and 50 Civic Bronze Star Award Winners with a $1,000 grant for their schools. In addition, 100 National Civic Star Honorees will receive $100 and a digital Certificate of Civic Engagement Leadership.The goal of Civic Star Challenge is to inspire millions of acts of civic learning before the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026 – and to teach students about the Declaration’s enduring importance and relevance today.“The country’s semiquincentennial provides a once-in-a-teaching-lifetime opportunity to engage students in the Declaration of Independence's 250-year legacy,” iCivics CEO Louise Dubé said. “It’s more than just a challenge, it's an opportunity to connect the themes and ideals from the Declaration of Independence to the present for lasting impact.”The Civic Star Challenge is made possible through generous support from Griffin Catalyst, civic engagement initiative of Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin; the Stand Together Trust; and The Pedersen Foundation.The initiative equips educators with lesson plans and activities that explore the Declaration of Independence in a way that shows how it is still relevant today. Educators will have access to grade-specific choice boards featuring a collection of lessons, primary source activities, videos, and games from both iCivics and the Bill of Rights Institute – designed to fit seamlessly into existing curricula and used throughout the school year.“America’s 250th birthday is an opportunity to educate and reconnect around our nation’s timeless founding principles, like liberty, equality, and justice,” said Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb. “Through the Civic Star Challenge, classrooms across America will have the support they need to celebrate this national milestone and engage in the important work of ensuring our principles endure for the next 250 years.”ABOUT iCIVICSFounded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, iCivics is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in our civic life together. iCivics empowers educators and leads the movement to make civic education a nationwide priority so all young people have the confidence to shape the world around them and believe in our country's future. To learn more, visit www.icivics.org ABOUT BILL OF RIGHTS INSTITUTEThe Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to advance civic and history education through market-leading curricula and programs for educators and students. To learn more, visit www.mybri.org ABOUT GRIFFIN CATALYSTGriffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world’s greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit www.griffincatalyst.org

