Hairmax Welcomes Nationally Recognized TV Personality and Wellness Advocate Judy Crowell as Brand Spokesperson

Judy Crowell, Hairmax Spokesperson

Accomplished TV host brings personal hair loss journey and trusted voice to the Hairmax brand.

BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the pioneer in laser hair growth technology, is proud to announce the newest addition to its brand family: acclaimed TV shopping host and wellness advocate Judy Crowell, who joins as the official Hairmax Brand Spokesperson.Judy, best known for her successful career as an on-air host for QVC and other multi-platform shopping and social outlets, has spent decades connecting with audiences across generations. As a trusted voice in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, she brings warmth, authenticity, and a personal connection to the challenges of hair loss A Personal Journey with Hair Loss“I am honored to be one of the newest members of the Hairmax family, and I really look forward to sharing stories with those, just like me, who could literally fill a book with chapter after chapter of hair loss experiences and fears,” said Judy. “It’s very personal and very scary, and so many can relate to that journey. Thankfully, having found Hairmax, my book has a happy ending, and I can’t wait to talk about it and hear from others about their journeys.”Judy’s experience with hair loss spans more than twelve years. She discovered Hairmax through her best friend, began using it ten years ago, and has since been a loyal user and advocate of its FDA-cleared laser hair growth technology. Her authentic experience makes her uniquely positioned to connect with consumers navigating their own hair loss challenges.Expanding the Brand’s ReachOn her popular social media platforms, Judy Crowell Style @judycrowellstyle, she inspires and educates women who want to live vibrant, healthy lives, making her an ideal voice for the Hairmax mission of restoring confidence through science-backed solutions.“We are thrilled to officially welcome Judy to the Hairmax team,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. “She understands firsthand how emotional the hair loss journey can be. With her unique perspective and genuine empathy, she brings our mission to life in a way that’s both meaningful and personal. At Hairmax, we believe hair regrowth is more than cosmetic; it’s deeply personal. Judy truly embodies that belief.”Launching with QVC AppearanceJudy’s debut appearance as the Hairmax Brand Spokesperson will take place on August 8, when she is introduced during the presentation of the Hairmax LaserBand 82 as a Today’s Special Value (TSV) on QVC. This marks a powerful introduction to a device that has helped countless people regrow their hair and reclaim their confidence.In addition to her QVC appearances, Judy will be featured across Hairmax’s social media channels, sharing engaging and informative content that highlights the full Hairmax product range. With her expertise and passion for hair wellness, she brings a fresh, relatable voice to the brand. She will help educate, inform, and inspire our audience.Hairmax remains committed to helping people everywhere regrow their hair and renew their lives. With Judy Crowell as the newest face of the brand, that message becomes even more personal and inspiring.About HairmaxInternational LLCHairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA Clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and nutritional supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. www.hairmax.com

