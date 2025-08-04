ETI Starwin Delivering Composite Launcher Covers for NATO Sea Sparrow Modernization Effort

ETI Starwin Industries has partnered with ADS Inc. to supply composite launcher covers for the NATO Sea Sparrow Surface Missile System modernization program.

By supporting NATO's Sea Sparrow systems, we’re reinforcing our commitment to the Warfighter, at home and abroad, to deter aggression and ensure our forces have the edge wherever they operate.” — Andrew Chavez, ETI / Starwin President

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETI Starwin Industries has partnered with ADS Inc. (www.adsinc.com) , a TOP 100 premier defense solutions provider, to supply composite launcher covers for the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missile system as part of the NATO Sea Sparrow Surface Missile System (NSSMS) modernization program.Program Overview: Strengthening Maritime Missile DefenseThe NSSMS is a longstanding cooperative defense initiative launched in 1968 to protect allied naval forces from airborne threats. The core system—featuring the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow and Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) interceptors—is deployed on aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, and destroyers across NATO-member fleets.To extend its operational life and enhance performance, the U.S. Navy is now executing critical MIN-MOD (Minor Modification) upgrades to the Mk 132 Guided Missile Launching System. These upgrades ensure compatibility with the ESSM Block 2, an advanced missile featuring active radar guidance for improved targeting and survivability.Key Sites: Port Hueneme and Point MuguAt Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Port Hueneme Division and the Point Mugu Sea Test Range, engineers and weapons specialists are leading this modernization effort. Full-system flight tests at Point Mugu have successfully validated the ESSM Block 2 launch capability. Launcher platform upgrades—including protective composite covers—are a critical piece of this system refresh.ETI Starwin Role: Composite Launcher CoversUnder ADS Inc.’s prime contract, ETI Starwin Industries is delivering advanced composite launcher covers designed to shield the Mk 132 firing cells from salt, heat, impact, and environmental degradation.With over 50 years of defense manufacturing expertise, ETI Starwin brings:• AS9100-certified fabrication and manufacturing• Legacy system retrofit capability• Composites & high-precision machining, welding, and assembly• Specialized radome and structural composite experienceThese launcher covers are vital to ensuring the operational readiness, reliability, and longevity of missile systems deployed across U.S. and NATO warships.Modernization Impact & 2025 ForecastWith full-rate production expected to ramp up through FY2025 and continue into the next decade, the Sea Sparrow modernization effort is set to generate significant demand across the U.S. Navy and NATO coalition; a sustained multi-year procurement phase extending into the early 2030s.The U.S. Navy—through Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS 12)—alongside allied NATO forces, is projected to field more than 100 upgraded Mk 132 launcher systems across coalition fleets during this period.Each Mk 132 Guided Missile Launching System typically consists of 8 missile cells (or canisters), arranged in a trainable launcher configuration. Each of these cells requires an individual protective composite launcher cover.About ETI Starwin IndustriesHeadquartered in Dayton, Ohio, ETI Starwin is a trusted defense partner offering composites, precision machining, welding, assembly, and tooling solutions for aerospace and weapons platforms. From missiles and radomes to launcher and sensor systems, our vertically integrated production and veteran-led teams deliver mission-ready solutions for the U.S. military and allied forces.________________________________________📞 For partnership opportunities or to learn more about our capabilities please visit www.eti-starwin.com

