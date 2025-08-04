UPDATE: ND 200 to temporarily close for railroad crossing maintenance near I-29 Mayville exit

** CORRECTION -- The road closure is not in the city of Mayville. It is east of I-29 Mayville exit at mile marker 395.9. **

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 200 will temporarily close this week east of the Interstate 29 Mayville exit, at mile marker 395.9, to accommodate rail maintenance on the BNSF crossing.

There is a signed detour in place for motorists. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

