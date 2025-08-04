SideBar Welcomes PPIC CEO/President Tani Cantil-Sakauye

SideBar - Podbean Tile (2) CEO Tani Cantil-Sakauye MCL 50th Logo

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast ( www.sidebarmedia.org ) welcomes Tani Cantil-Sakauye, president and CEO of the independent, non-partisan, Public Policy Institute of California . PPIC has long been recognized as an independent, credible source of information on the most pressing issues facing California. From 2011 to 2022, Cantil-Sakauye served as the 28th Chief Justice of California and led the judiciary as the chair of the Judicial Council—the constitutional policy and rule-making body of the judicial branch—the first person of color and the second woman to do so.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "given the current environment when spokespersons from all levels of government are making wild, unverifiable claims, it is more important now than ever to have access to independent, credible research, and information about critical public policy issues.”Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “PPIC has long been recognized as an independent, credible source of information on the most pressing issues facing California. Through fact sheets and other accessible resources, they foster a shared understanding of the key social, economic, and environmental factors shaping our state's present and future.”As stated by PPIC, “the organization believes in the power of good information to build a brighter future. We pride ourselves on the independence and rigor of our peer-reviewed work. And even when our findings are unexpected or controversial, we believe in letting the facts speak for themselves. PPIC encourages civil, productive dialogue that inspires sustainable policy solutions in Sacramento and around the state. Our events feature viewpoints across the political spectrum, promoting constructive, thoughtful, and respectful discussions about the issues that matter most to California. Above all, we are committed to a nonpartisan approach in all aspects of our work.”PPIC’s multidisciplinary research staff includes experts in economics, education, criminal justice, demography, political science, sociology, and environmental resources. The institute expands its research capacity with adjunct fellows and a summer intern program. Talented professionals in communications, development, finance and administration, government affairs, and information technology help us reach our audiences and keep our facilities and operations running smoothly.To listen to Tani Cantil-Sakauye’s “SideBar: Optimism in Action” season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org . “SideBar: Optimism in Action” is sponsored by Monterey College of Law and can be heard on Podbean, Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart, Amazon Music, and other popular podcast platforms.

