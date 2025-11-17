SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Aimee David, Vice President of U.S. and California Ocean Conservation

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU MCL - SLOCL - KCCL - ECL - Hybrid Aimee David, Monterey Bay Aquarium Monterey Bay Aquarium KAZU Logo

Advocating for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture around the world, reducing plastic pollution in the ocean, and taking action on climate change.

I’m inspired by the emerging generation of leaders who get that the health of our planet is directly tied to the health and prosperity of everyone living in it.” — Aimee David, Vice President - Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, sponsored by KAZU /NPR 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Aimee David, Vice President of U.S. and California Ocean Conservation of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Aimee has led Aquarium initiatives in California to establish the nation’s first statewide network of marine protected areas, prohibit the trade of shark fin products, ban plastic grocery bags, and defend against expanded offshore oil and gas drilling. Her team advocates for the sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture around the world, to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, and to take action on climate change.The Aquarium exhibits are just one part of the organization’s mission. The Aquarium scientists are rebuilding sea otter populations, transforming fisheries and aquaculture around the world, and working to protect California’s ocean. Their policy experts are moving the needle on legislation to address climate change and end plastic pollution. Our Seafood Watch team is shifting the global marketplace to make seafood more sustainable.“Together, our scientists, staff, volunteers, and the public help encourage local, state, and national elected officials to take action on some of the biggest threats to ocean health,” notes Aimie.Aimee led the creation of the Aquarium Conservation Partnership, a coalition of 22 leading U.S. aquariums working together to increase our collective impact on ocean and freshwater conservation across the country. Together, these aquariums have eliminated almost all single-use plastic packaging from retail and foodservice operations, and encouraged thousands to take personal and policy action to protect the ocean. Prior to joining the Aquarium, Aimee served on the staff of the U.S. Commission on Ocean Policy, which made recommendations to the U.S. President and Congress for improving U.S. ocean governance. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia and received her M.S. in marine resource management from Oregon State University.---Special Announcement: KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to announce a new collaboration that adds the SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is cohosted by former law deans Mitch Winick and Jackie Gardina, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities,” explained Winick. “Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” said Gardina.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about law dean cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 70 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.