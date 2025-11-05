Governor Appoints Monterey College of Law Alumnus Brian Jones to the Monterey County Superior Court

MCL Logo - 5 Shields MCL 50th Logo Judge Brian Jones Monterey County Superior Court Monterey College of Law Logo

CA Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Brian Jones, a 2012 graduate of Monterey College of Law, to serve as a judge of the Monterey County Superior Court.

As an alumnus of Monterey College of Law, Judge Jones exemplifies the mission of our law school to educate and inspire lawyers committed to integrity, professionalism, and access to justice,” — Elizabeth Xyr, MCL Vice President and Dean

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey College of Law is proud to announce that Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Brian Jones, a 2012 graduate of Monterey College of Law, to serve as a judge of the Monterey County Superior Court. This prestigious appointment recognizes Judge Jones’s exceptional commitment to justice, professionalism, and community service.Since 2013, Judge Jones has served as a Deputy District Attorney in the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, where he has earned widespread respect for his fairness, integrity, and dedication to the rule of law. His steady leadership, thoughtful listening, and deep respect for others have defined his public service and will continue to guide him in his judicial career.“Judge Jones exemplifies the mission of Monterey College of Law: to educate and inspire lawyers committed to integrity, professionalism, and access to justice,” said Elizabeth Xyr, Vice President and Dean. “We are proud to see his commitment to justice recognized through this well-deserved appointment to the bench.”Mitch Winick, President/Dean Emeritus, added, “Monterey College of Law has always been deeply rooted in our community. Our students learn not only the practice of law, but also the responsibility that comes with using their legal education to serve others. Judge Jones’s appointment is a powerful reflection of that tradition of community engagement and public service.”Lisa Sperow, President and CEO, shared, "On behalf of the entire Monterey College of Law community, I extend our warmest congratulations to Judge Jones. His appointment is both a recognition of his personal dedication to justice and an affirmation of the values that define our law school—integrity, service, and leadership."Judge Jones joins a long and distinguished line of Monterey College of Law alumni serving as judges throughout California and beyond. Among them are the Hon. Kim Baskett and the Hon. Denine Guy of the Santa Cruz County Superior Court; the Hon. Stephanie E. Hulsey, the Hon. Sam Lavorato, Jr., the Hon. Russell Scott, and the Hon. Thomas W. Wills of the Monterey County Superior Court; the Hon. John Salazar of the Santa Cruz County Superior Court; and the Hon. Mary Logan of the Spokane County, Washington Municipal Court. Additionally, the Hon. Katherine Stoner serves as a Superior Court Commissioner in Monterey County.Monterey College of Law is a California State Bar and WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) accredited nonprofit community law school with campuses in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa, and Bakersfield, offering a hybrid enrollment option. For over fifty years, the law school has offered an accessible, community-engaged legal education tailored to serve working professionals and community leaders. Through innovative programs, local partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to public service, Monterey College of Law continues to expand access to legal education and justice across California’s Central Coast and beyond.Monterey College of Law extends its warmest congratulations to Judge Jones and appreciation to all alumni who continue to advance the law school’s mission of integrity, professionalism, and public service.

