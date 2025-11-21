Monterey College of Law is honored to have been selected to participate in this year’s Monterey County Gives!

MC Gives Logo MCL 50th Logo MC Gives 2025 MCL Logo - 5 Shields CFMC Logo

Raising Money for Community Legal Services

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey College of Law (MCL) is honored to have been selected to participate in this year’s Monterey County Gives! A special project of the Community Foundation for Monterey County , Monterey County Weekly, and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the Monterey County Gives! campaign has become an integral part of the year-end giving season.Donations through the Monterey County Gives! campaign support over 200 nonprofits serving Monterey County annually in diverse focus areas, including arts & culture, community & social services, and environment & sustainability. Each nonprofit receives 100% of donations plus a pro rata match, thanks to local donors and matching fund sponsors. The online campaign runs from November 13 to December 31, 2025.For over 25 years, Monterey College of Law's legal clinics have been a vital resource for those with limited or no access to legal assistance in Monterey County. "Funds raised during the Monterey County Gives! ensures that we continue bridging the justice gap by providing access to free or low-cost legal services to those in our community," shares Deborah Howitt, Assistant Dean of Development.With limited local resources, particularly free or low-cost legal assistance, our clinics and workshops, offered in both English and Spanish, fill an unmet need, making legal resources available to all residents. “A core part of our College's mission is to support our community, and we are proud that our clinics are able to provide resources for some of our most vulnerable community members,” says MCL President and CEO Lisa Sperow.MCL students, graduates, faculty, and staff support our community through free or low-cost legal clinics (semester-long courses for students) and by offering free or low-cost mediation services through the Mandell Gisnet Center. Hundreds of hours of urgently needed legal services are contributed each year to assist people with various legal matters. Local nonprofits, agencies, governments, and organizations often refer individuals to the MCL legal clinics.In the past year, we've handled over 5,000 calls for legal help and assisted more than 1,050 people through clinic appointments and cases mediated by our students and faculty mediators.“Monterey College of Law offers Community Legal Clinics and Legal Workshops to hundreds of community members in Monterey County throughout the year,” said MCL Clinical Program Director Lety Perez. “Our low-cost or free services are essential for providing opportunities for all residents to learn about the legal issues they face while self-representing. Community members often tell us that the information they receive in our clinics helps them navigate their legal matters. Their appreciation for our services confirms that our Community Legal Clinics and Legal Workshops help bridge the gap for underserved community members.”MCL is committed to ensuring that everyone can access legal help, regardless of their financial resources or background. We are grateful for the opportunity to increase awareness and inspire community support through Monterey County Gives!Monterey College of Law is a California State Bar and WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) accredited nonprofit community-based law school with campuses in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa, and Bakersfield, offering a hybrid enrollment option. For over fifty years, the law school has offered an accessible, community-engaged legal education tailored to serve working professionals and community leaders. Through innovative programs, local partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to public service, Monterey College of Law continues to expand access to legal education and justice across California’s Central Coast and beyond.

