American Impressionism Takes Center Stage at the Tampa Museum of Art in a Major Exhibition Presented by Bank of America

The Tampa Museum of Art as seen from Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa, Florida. Childe Hassam (American, 1859–1935), "Old House, East Hampton," 1917. Oil on linen. Framed: 28 3/8 x 38 ¼ inches. Bank of America Collection. Thomas Moran (American, b. England, 1837–1926). View of Fairmont Waterworks, Philadelphia, 1860-1870. Oil on linen 40 × 52 in. Bank of America Collection.

Made possible through Bank of America’s Art in our Communities® program, this exhibition brings a collection of American Impressionist works to Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Museum of Art announces the opening of "In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940, Works from the Bank of America Collection," on view from August 7 through November 30, 2025. This sweeping exhibition brings together over 100 works by more than 75 artists to explore the evolution and uniquely American adaptation of Impressionism. The exhibition showcases the diversity, beauty, and depth of regional art colonies across the country, from New Hope and Taos to Carmel and Cape Ann.

Through vibrant color, expressive brushwork, and dynamic perspectives, "In a New Light" traces the transformation of landscape and daily life painting in the United States across seventy pivotal years. The works on view connect precursor movements, such as the Hudson River School, to the modernist currents that followed, offering insight into how American artists shaped a national identity through the lens of Impressionism.

“This exhibition captures a rich and complex period of American art history,” said Michael Tomor, Ph.D., the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art. “These works reflect a country in transition, from coast to coast and from realism to abstraction. Through the generosity of Bank of America, we are proud to offer our visitors the opportunity to experience this exceptional collection firsthand.”

Organized by geographic region, the exhibition highlights thriving artist colonies in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, and the American West. Notable artists featured in the exhibition include Childe Hassam, George Inness, Thomas Moran, John Sloan, Ernest Lawson, Daniel Garber, and Guy Carleton Wiggins, as well as regionally influential painters such as Gertrude Fiske, Joseph Raphael, and William Wendt.

This exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities® program. “We are proud to deepen our commitment to the arts and continue our partnership with the Tampa Museum of Art by sharing these exceptional works with the community,” said Michael Esposito, President, Bank of America Tampa Bay. “At Bank of America, we believe the arts play a vital role in building strong, vibrant communities. Programs like this help make art more accessible to the public and support museums in their efforts to educate, engage, and inspire.”

Since its inception in 2008, Bank of America’s Art in our Communities® program has enabled cultural institutions around the world to borrow curated exhibitions from the bank’s collection at no cost. "In a New Light" is the latest example of how these partnerships help promote cultural understanding and drive community engagement.

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the Museum provides a welcoming space where everyone can connect through creativity, explore new perspectives, and find inspiration in exhibitions that range from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions. It proudly houses one of the most significant collections of Greek and Roman antiquities in the southeastern United States, as well as a vivid collection of modern and contemporary art encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, textiles, and new media.

The Museum’s commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. Art educators offer a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the Museum extends its reach with art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for everyone.

The Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion, launched in 2020, fuels an ambitious vision to expand the Museum’s exhibition and educational footprint. After a transformational renovation of the existing facility in 2023, the Museum expects to break ground on an expansion in fall 2025, which will more than double the building’s size. This reimagining will enable the Tampa Museum of Art to better serve future generations through expanded galleries, state-of-the-art learning spaces, and immersive artistic experiences.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am – 8 pm.

