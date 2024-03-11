Tampa Museum of Art and Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrate Carolina Herrera at CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture 2024

Tampa Museum of Art logo CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture featuring Carolina Herrera - Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Tampa Museum of Art

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Museum of Art and Saks Fifth Avenue are delighted to announce TMA’s most anticipated fashion event of the year, CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture, taking place on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Now in its thirteenth year, this signature event spotlights Carolina Herrera's iconic designs, showcasing the world-renowned luxury fashion house’s distinct blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication.

Guests attending CITY will be treated to an exclusive runway show featuring Carolina Herrera’s latest collection. Known for impeccable designs that have graced red carpets and royal events worldwide, the brand symbolizes timeless elegance. The designs perfectly complement the Museum’s approach to presenting innovative and engaging art forms.

Carolina Herrera, a name synonymous with refined grace and bold simplicity, has been shaping the fashion industry over the last four decades. The exquisitely crafted designs are celebrated for their classic refinement and touch of modern flair. The event at the Tampa Museum of Art will showcase Carolina Herrera’s latest collection and celebrate her artistic spirit that drives the fashion house’s Creative Director, Wes Gordon, to lead the brand's brilliance.

CITY: Fashion+Art+Culture is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Presenting Sponsor, the Vinik Family Foundation. The event is also made possible thanks to Fashion Sponsors Mary and Bryan Crino, the Straz Family Foundation and Vera and Cortland Reilly.

The vision for CITY 2024 is brought to life by the collective efforts of co-chairs Mary Crino and Vera Reilly, the Tampa Museum of Art and Saks Fifth Avenue. Proceeds from the event support the Museum’s educational programs and exhibitions, which are integral to nurturing accessible learning experiences for children, teens, and adults in the region.

About Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera is a New York City based luxury fashion house recognized globally for exquisitely crafted collections synonymous with bold, fearless, and fabulous design by Creative Director Wes Gordon. Founded in 1981 by Carolina Herrera, the brand encompasses a portfolio of luxury ready-to-wear, fragrance, beauty, and eyewear available worldwide. In 2018, the namesake founder of the brand announced her new role of Global Ambassador and appointed Wes Gordon as Creative Director, leading design, and artistic direction for the brand.

Learn more about the designer at carolinaherrera.com

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the Museum offers a rich tapestry of experiences, ranging from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions. It proudly houses an extensive collection of Greek and Roman antiquities, one of the largest in the southeastern United States, and a diverse collection of modern and contemporary art encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, and new media.

The Museum's commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. This facility provides a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the Museum extends its reach, offering art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for diverse community segments.

As a cornerstone of Tampa's cultural landscape, the Tampa Museum of Art is dedicated to enriching lives and celebrating the city's vibrant diversity. Following a significant renovation completed in 2023, the Museum continues to evolve, embarking on a major expansion to enhance its exhibition spaces and educational facilities. This initiative is set to further its mission of providing immersive, hands-on experiences for visitors and expanding its role as a pivotal cultural hub.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am – 8 pm.

