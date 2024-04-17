‘Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration’ Unites Five Tampa Bay Area Museums in an Innovative Art Exhibition

"Skyway" is back in 2024, uniting five leading Tampa Bay art institutions in a vibrant celebration of local creativity! Don’t miss this extraordinary journey through Tampa Bay's dynamic art scene!

The highly anticipated Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration exhibition is set to be showcased at five leading art institutions across the Tampa Bay area.

"Skyway 2024" embodies the theme of boundless exploration and unity, reflecting the limitless potential of artistic expression in the region. This collaborative effort will feature a diverse array of contemporary art, including paintings, sculptures, installations, and multimedia presentations by 63 artists and art collectives living and working in the Tampa Bay area.

Exhibition Dates and Artists

Each museum will host a distinct grouping of Tampa Bay area artists and art collectives in "Skyway 2024," providing visitors with a unique opportunity to embark on a comprehensive journey through the vibrant contemporary art landscape of the Tampa Bay region.

On view at The Ringling from May 25 through January 26, 2025: Caitlin Albritton, Ainaz Alipour, Mohsen Azar, Saumitra Chandratreya, Elisabeth Condon, Robyn “Avalon” Crosa, Rachel de Cuba, Jake Fernandez, Akiko Kotani, Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse, Libbi Ponce, Michael Vasquez, and Joo Woo.

On view at the MFA St. Petersburg from July 13 through November 3, 2024: Will Douglas, Kendra Frorup, Emily Martinez, Cynthia Mason, Carola Miles, Anat Pollack, and Emiliano Settecasi.

On view at the USF Contemporary Art Museum from July 19 through November 23, 2024: Elisabeth Condon, Keith Crowley, John Gurbacs, Karen Tucker Kuykendall, Caui Lofgren, Bruce Marsh, Eric Ondina, Sebastian Ore Blas, Andres Ramirez, Bradford Robotham, Erin Titus, and Susanna Wallin.

On view at Sarasota Art Museum from July 28 through October 27, 2024: Kim Anderson, Ryan Day, Sue Havens, Dominique Labauvie, Tatiana Mesa Paján, Samantha Modder, Roger Clay Palmer, Herion Park, Gabriel Ramos, Eszter Sziksz, Jill Taffet, Rob Tarbell, Kirk Ke Wang, Willow Wells, and Corinne Zepeda.

On view at the Tampa Museum of Art from August 28 through January 5, 2025: Marc Brechwald, Samo Davis, Aesopbookofrot (Danielle Dragani), Joe Fig, Adrian Gomez, JD Hardy, Sami Harthoorn, Cort Hartle, Latonya Hicks, Dallas Jackson, Aimee Jones, Candace Knapp, David Mack, David McCauley, Marina Shalthout, David Sibbitt, Yajaira Urzua-Reyes, and Corinne Zepeda.

Collaborative Curation and Community Engagement

The selection of artworks for "Skyway 2024" was a collaborative endeavor, with curatorial teams from each museum working together to showcase the region’s dynamic and varied artistic talents. Museum curators reviewed over 300 submissions in response to an open call to artists from Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. This initiative highlights local artists’ creativity and strengthens the community's connection to contemporary art. The curators working together for this third iteration of Skyway include the following:

● Evan Garza, Guest Juror for "Skyway 2024" and Independent Curator

● Christopher Jones, the Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan Curator of Photography and Media Art, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

● Katherine Pill, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

● Joanna Robotham, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Tampa Museum of Art

● Christian Viveros-Fauné, Curator-at-Large, USF Contemporary Art Museum

● Ola Wlusek, the Keith D. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

● Rangsook Yoon, Ph.D., Senior Curator, Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design

Anticipated Impact and Legacy

"Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration" is more than an exhibition; it is a celebration of artistic innovation and a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Tampa Bay art community. This project promises to leave a lasting impact on the region by shining a spotlight on the artistic voices of the central gulf-coast Florida region, inspiring future generations of artists and art enthusiasts alike.

A full-color catalog will accompany the exhibition. It will include curatorial essays and information about each artist and their work.

This exhibition is supported by the Gobioff Foundation and the Stanton Storer Embrace the Arts Foundation.

For more information, visit the official "Skyway 2024" website at skywaytampabay.com

JOHN AND MABLE RINGLING MUSEUM OF ART

THE RINGLING Hours: Open Daily 10am–5pm

Please visit ringling.org or call (941) 539-5700 for more information on admission, current and future exhibitions and programming. The Ringling is located at 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243.

MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, ST. PETERSBURG

MFA Hours: Tue–Sat 10am–5pm, Sun Noon–5 pm, Closed Monday

To learn more about MFA pricing, current exhibitions, and related museum programs, please visit mfastpete.org or call (727) 896-2667 for more information. Senior, military, educator, student, and youth admission discounts are available. The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg is located at 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

SARASOTA ART MUSEUM

Sarasota Art Museum Hours: Mon–Sat 10am–5pm, Sun 11am–5pm

Please visit sarasotaartmuseum.org/visit or call (941) 309-4300 for more information about current exhibitions, public programs, and pricing. Sarasota Art Museum is always free for Ringling College of Art and Design Students, staff, faculty, and alumni, as well as Veterans and Active Duty Military. Sarasota Art Museum is located at 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236.

TAMPA MUSEUM OF ART

TMA Hours: Mon–Sun 10am–5pm, Thurs 10am–8pm

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week.

USF CONTEMPORARY ART MUSEUM

Hours: Mon–Fri 10am–5pm, Thurs 10am–8pm, Sat 1–4pm, Closed Sunday and University Holidays

Located at 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa, FL 33620, on the University of South Florida Tampa campus, admission to the museum is free and open to all. A USF parking permit ($5.00 daily) or pay-per-space parking is required. For more information visit cam.usf.edu or call (813) 974-4133.

