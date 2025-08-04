EVNNE Releases their 5th Mini Album LOVE ANECDOTE(S)

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jellyfish Entertainment’s group EVNNE has released their second mini album of 2025, their fifth mini album, LOVE ANECDOTE(S). This album comes ahead of their SET N GO tour that has recently expanded from Asia to both the U.S. and Europe in the latter half of 2025.“We tried working on various genres to show how much we have matured so far through [LOVE ANECDOTE(S)]. I hope you give much love and support to the new side of EVNNE that hasn’t been shared yet!” - MUN JUNGHYUN, member of EVNNELOVE ANECDOTE(S) looks at love’s beginning through EVNNE’s unique views. Since their debut and through most of their promotion periods, EVNNE has developed their troublemaking rascals image, specifically showcasing their own passion and youthful energy with each release. Now, through their fifth mini album, the EVNNE members are showing a more refined visual and sound to show how they have grown since their debut and in general, while still staying true to their overall image.The mini album includes six new songs: “dirtybop,” “How Can I Do,” “Mako,” “love chat,” “PUT IT ON ME,” and “Newest.” The title track of the mini album is “How Can I Do.” It is a hip-hop track that plays upon EVNNE’s unique set of relaxed, yet confident charms and takes a witty spin on the members’ desires to lead in love through their unique methods. The music video portrays each of the members of EVNNE with a particular object that represents themselves, and with that object subtly portraying one of the album’s themes of ‘flirting.’ Another standout track is the last on LOVE ANECDOTE(S), “Newest.” The group’s leader, KEITA, participated in the writing of this track and worked hard to ensure that EVNNE’s identity of continuously growing and working on the expansion of their artistry and charms.“I went through a lot of consideration in bringing each member’s sound and strengths when I was working on “Newest.” Now, I’m very proud to showcase what kind of group EVNNE truly is with this track!” - KEITA, leader of EVNNENot long after the promotional period for LOVE ANECDOTE(S) ends, EVNNE will be embarking on the international legs outside of Asia and Australia for their SET N GO tour. The tour initially began in April 2025 in Seoul shortly after the release of EVNNE’s fourth mini album, HOT MESS. From there, they performed in Taipei, Melbourne, Sydney, Macau, Osaka, Aichi, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Singapore, and Jakarta. The continuation of the tour will start in the US on October 1st and will continue onto Europe starting on October 22nd.Tickets for the SET N GO tour are available. For more information, please visit the Studio PAV’s tour page.ABOUT EVNNEEVNNE is a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on September 19th, 2023. The members include KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, all of whom have already been recognized for their talents through music survival shows, most notably, Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET. The group name EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” holds the members’ wishes to shine higher and brighter than anybody else and to have all eyes on them.

EVNNE (이븐) 'How Can I Do' Official MV

