$1,000,000 Oyster Sailing Yacht to be Auctioned by G3

Oyster 655 auction

The Oyster 655 is an award winning performance cruiser.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Often mentioned when discussing the finest Bluewater sailing vessels in the world, Oyster yachts provide luxury and comfort at sea. The model 655 was designed in part by famed yacht architect Rob Humphreys. Come September 1, boating enthusiasts will have the chance to bid on one at auction. Palm Beach based G3 will conduct the 24-hour auction with a starting bid of $475,000.Located in Newport, Rhode Island, this specific model 655 has been enjoyed by its owner since new. With a spacious interior showcasing a modern and coordinated style, the yacht can accommodate eight guests in four cabins. Ample storage is offered on deck and below. A twin helm configuration, bow thruster, and full-beam owner’s stateroom aft with en-suite bath and its own private access to the deck are but a few of the features. The yacht tops out at just over 14 knots thanks to carbon fiber and kevlar keeping the weight down. Replacement cost for a new Oyster of comparable size is estimated to be roughly $4,400,000. For full details and auction information visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000.

