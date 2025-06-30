138-foot Luxury Schooner Offered at No-Reserve Auction Next Week

Arktos schooner at no reserve auction

No minimum, no reserve auction for 42-meter sailing yacht.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arktos, an iconic gaff-rigged topsail schooner owned by a prominent Greek shipping family, will be sold to the highest bidder next week. Reaching 42-meters in length, the blue-water sailing yacht is built of exotic woods using age-old techniques, and is loaded with amenities and custom features, including, hemp rigging and hand-cast deck fittings. Arktos is RINA Unrestricted Navigation certified and has an impressive charter history. With an original asking price of €4,700,000, now is the time to submit a bid on the yacht of your dreams.The auction is open to registered bidders only, and bidding begins July 7th. The auction is a collaboration between G3 Auctions, Panagos Lemos of Capital Yachting, and Pantelis Stathis of IYC. For more information visit G3auctions.com or call +1-678-333-3000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.