G3 Auctions to Offer Superyacht at Auction this Week

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For yachting fans, the greatest buying opportunity of the summer is coming to an end. Luxurious sailing yacht Lady M, fresh off an extensive refit in 2022, is being offered with a minimum bid of $5.5 million—a substantial discount from her original $11.2 million asking price. Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by. For more information, please visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Lady M is part of the Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event orchestrated by G3 Auctions. Almost half a billion dollars of the finest properties in the Caribbean are being offered at auction this month, including 2 resorts and 2 private islands.

