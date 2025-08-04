Shake Stir and Mingle Investigates the Real Causes Behind the Spirits Industry Decline in New Editorial Series
The real culprit behind sluggish spirit sales isn't solely economic pressure, according to Shake Stir and Mingle, a Black, women-led platform that covers the future of drinking culture. It’s a quiet revolution driven by shifting consumer values, changing preferences among Gen Z, the rise of non-alcoholic alternatives, and significant challenges faced by major spirits brands, including lawsuits that have rocked the industry.
"While inflation certainly plays a role, the broader trend we're seeing is that people are choosing to drink differently," says Ashli Crew-Rodriguez, Co-Founder of Shake Stir and Mingle. "This isn’t about affordability—it's about a fundamental shift in values. This generation is defining what it means to live a balanced, intentional life."
Three Forces Driving the Spirits Slowdown
Shake Stir and Mingle identifies three key drivers contributing to the industry's slowdown, based on coverage of major events like Tales of the Cocktail, Bar Convent Brooklyn, and the NY Cocktail Expo, along with market trend analysis:
Non-Alcoholic and Low-ABV Boom
What started as a wellness trend has grown into a global market worth $1.6 billion. Brands offering premium non-alcoholic spirits and low-ABV alternatives, such as Prima Pavé and Ritual Zero Proof, are attracting consumers who want sophisticated options without compromise.
Gen Z's Wellness-First Approach
Gen Z is drinking 20% less alcohol than Millennials did at the same age, with a preference for mental health, authenticity, and meaningful experiences. When they do indulge, they seek craft quality over quantity and deeper connections rather than excess.
The Rise of "Mindful Drinking"
The modern consumer isn’t choosing between sobriety and indulgence—they’re embracing moderation. This shift is evident in the growing popularity of spirit-free cocktail menus, micro-servings, and a focus on quality over volume.
“This isn’t a temporary trend or economic blip," says Sonya Crew, Co-Founder. "It’s a long-term, generational shift that is forever altering how Americans relate to alcohol."
About the Platform Leading the Conversation
With over 4 million views across Instagram and YouTube, Shake Stir and Mingle has become a trusted voice in beverage media. The platform highlights emerging trends, fosters inclusivity, and provides a platform for diverse voices in cocktail culture and the sober-curious movement.
Founded by a dynamic mother-daughter duo, Shake Stir and Mingle serves as official media partners at top industry events, covering the intersection of drinks, culture, and social impact while reimagining the drinking experience for today’s consumer.
About Shake Stir and Mingle
Shake Stir and Mingle is a digital media platform covering trends in spirits, non-alcoholic innovation, cocktail culture, and hospitality. The platform provides industry insights while championing representation and inclusivity in beverage media.
