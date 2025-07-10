Black Women-Led Media Brand Transforms Spirits Industry with Fashion-Forward Coverage at Tales of the Cocktail in NOLA

Sonya and Ashli Crew, Co-Founders Shake Stir and Mingle Shake Stir and Mingle Logo Shake Stir and Mingle Fashionably Spirited: Cocktails and Couture Series

First-Ever Fashion Series at Tales of the Cocktail Highlights Diversity and Style in Traditionally Male-Dominated Spirits Industry

NEW ORLEANS, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the spirits industry's most prestigious event, Tales of the Cocktail, prepares to welcome an estimated 20,000+ professionals to New Orleans (July 20–25), a pioneering Black women-led media brand is making history with the first-ever daily fashion series at the iconic gathering.Shake Stir and Mingle, the digital media platform disrupting traditional spirits coverage, will debut Fashionably Spirited: Cocktails & Couture at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans—marking a cultural shift in how the industry celebrates both craft and creativity.Why This Matters NowThe spirits industry has historically prioritized products and profits over people and perspective—often overlooking the diverse voices that fuel innovation and cultural relevance. Consider this: over 85% of beverage media content features the same recurring voices, only 3% of spirits brands are Black-owned, and less than 1% of venture capital goes to women-owned beverage brands.As the industry faces growing pressure to embrace inclusivity and authentic storytelling, Shake Stir and Mingle’s fashion-forward, culture-rich lens represents a much-needed shift—one that celebrates the full spectrum of talent shaping today’s beverage landscape.“At Shake Stir and Mingle, we believe cocktail culture is more than spirits—it’s story, style, and soul. Through series like Fashionably Spirited: Cocktails and Couture, Sip History, and Her Voice. Her Story., we’re reframing the lens to celebrate the people, fashion, and histories that have long been left out of the spotlight. Our goal is to shake up the narrative—and let the world see this industry through every spectrum, not just one.”Documenting a Cultural Movement"We're not just covering cocktails—we're documenting a cultural movement," says Sonya Crew, co-founder of Shake Stir and Mingle. "When a bartender from Brooklyn wears a vintage band tee while crafting a perfect Sazerac, or when a spirits brand founder pairs a bold blazer with statement jewelry at a product launch—those style choices tell the story of who we are and where the industry is heading."The Data Behind the StyleFollowing their breakout success at Bar Convent Brooklyn in June—where their debut fashion coverage generated significant buzz across Instagram and YouTube—Shake Stir and Mingle is scaling the concept to Tales of the Cocktail’s global stage in just 12 days.The series will feature:Daily “Outfit of the Day” highlights featuring diverse industry professionalsBehind-the-scenes coverage of fashion choices reflecting the industry’s shifting demographicsExclusive interviews with style-forward leaders in the beverage worldA final recap video capturing the most memorable fashion moments of the weekMaking Fashion Accessible and InclusiveUnlike traditional fashion coverage that often focuses on luxury labels and exclusivity, Fashionably Spirited celebrates accessible, expressive style—from thrifted gems to high-end pieces. The series affirms that personal style transcends price points and serves as a powerful extension of individual identity.“Style is the ultimate form of self-expression, and in an industry where authenticity drives consumer loyalty, what you wear is part of your brand story,” says Sonya Crew, who also serves as the fashion curator for the series.Industry Impact and RecognitionThe initiative has already sparked interest from major spirits brands and leading industry publications, offering a fresh, culturally responsive approach to event coverage. As fashion increasingly becomes a visual marker of industry evolution, Fashionably Spirited is positioned to document this transformation in real time.How to ParticipateFollow @ShakeStirAndMingle on Instagram and YouTubeUse hashtags #FashionablySpirited and #CocktailsAndCouture when posting your Tales of the Cocktail looksTag @ShakeStirAndMingle for a chance to be featured in daily coverageMedia OpportunitiesInterview availability with co-founders Ashli Crew Rodriguez and Sonya CrewBehind-the-scenes access to daily fashion featuresExclusive footage capturing community and industry reactionsAbout Shake Stir and MingleFounded by mother-daughter duo Sonya Crew and Ashli Crew Rodriguez, Shake Stir and Mingle is a Black, women-led digital media brand redefining cocktail culture through inclusive storytelling, vibrant visuals, and authentic community-building. The platform has rapidly gained recognition for elevating underrepresented voices and perspectives often overlooked by traditional beverage media.Media Contact:Jordan CrewEmail: inquiries@shakestirandmingle.comPhone Number: 1.215.870.8479Social Media:Instagram: @ShakeStirAndMingleYouTube: Shake Stir and MingleEDITOR’S NOTE:This story intersects themes of diversity in media, fashion as cultural narrative, Black and women-led entrepreneurship, and industry transformation, spirits business news spirits industry events and conferences.

Fashionably Spirited Series: Shake Stir and Mingle Cocktails & Couture | BCB Brooklyn 2025

