Hip-Hop Icon Ja Rule Partners with Mother-Daughter Media Duo Disrupting Global Spirits Coverage

Shake Stir and Mingle Named Official Media Partner for Industry’s Top Events as Multigenerational Team Redefines Hospitality Storytelling

We’re capturing the intersection of luxury spirits and real storytelling—meeting today’s consumers where they are, especially in the fast-growing non-alcoholic market,” — Sonya Crew

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a space long dominated by legacy publications, Shake Stir and Mingle is making its mark. Founded by mother-daughter team Sonya and Ashli Crew, the independent media brand has quickly become a trusted voice in the global spirits conversation. From exclusive interviews with hip-hop legend Ja Rule to official media partnerships with the industry’s most prestigious events, the platform is capturing attention across generations—and platforms.The global spirits market, valued at over $180 billion, is undergoing major transformation, with growing interest in premiumization, mindful consumption, and inclusive representation. Shake Stir and Mingle sits at the heart of this shift—offering fresh, culturally informed storytelling that resonates with everyone from Gen Z to seasoned professionals.With more than 4 million cross-platform views, the platform blends luxury, lifestyle, and legacy. Its YouTube content spans from behind-the-scenes event coverage to thoughtful industry conversations, while Instagram reels showcase emerging trends, stylish creators, and brand spotlights.“We’re not just covering the industry—we’re reimagining who gets to lead the conversation,” says co-founder Sonya Crew, a Villanova University graduate and former marketing strategist for NFL legends including Ray Lewis and Troy Vincent. “People didn’t expect a mother-daughter team from Media, PA to be telling global spirits stories—but now we’re the ones they’re watching.”Official Media Partner Status Confirms Growing Industry TrustShake Stir and Mingle currently serves as Official Media Partner for several of the spirits industry’s most prominent events:Tales of the Cocktail | Tales Catalyst (New Orleans)Bar Convent Brooklyn (BCB-Brooklyn, New York)Taste of Black Spirits | Detroit MichiganBrooklyn Rum Festival | Brooklyn, NYThese partnerships place the platform alongside some of the most recognized trade publications—yet with a modern, digital-first approach that better reflects how today’s consumers discover, engage with, and share beverage culture.“Our reach is digital. Our style is editorial. Our impact is generational,” says Ashli Crew Rodriguez, a Temple University graduate, certified full-spectrum doula, and lead content strategist.Celebrity Spotlight: Ja Rule x Amber & OpalThe platform’s exclusive interview with Ja Rule, co-founder of Amber & Opal Spirits, marked a pivotal moment—bridging pop culture and premium spirits with authenticity. The conversation explored the artist’s evolution into entrepreneurship and signaled Shake Stir and Mingle’s arrival as a go-to platform for culturally relevant industry stories.Other high-profile interviews include:Keith Weaver, Co-founder of Uncle Nearest (valued at $100M+)Victoria Eady Butler, Master Blender, Uncle NearestEileen Wayner, CEO, Tales of the Cocktail FoundationCharlotte Voisey, Executive Director, Tales of the CocktailAgathe Boinot, First Master CellarJackie Williams, Event Vice President, Bar Convent Brooklyn (BCB Brooklyn)And dozens of spirits professionals across brand, beverage, and bar leadershipOriginal Series & Content InnovationShake Stir and Mingle is creating media that fills major gaps in hospitality storytelling. Its original content series include:• Bold Fits, Spirited FeelsA fashion-forward video series debuting at BCB Brooklyn, Tales of the Cocktail, and other key 2025 events—showcasing industry style and self-expression.• Low or No Alcohol ObsessedHighlighting the booming low and no-alcohol category—part of a market projected to reach $25 billion globally by 2030—with product reviews, dry bar features, and tastemaker interviews.• Her Voice. Her Story.A storytelling series focused on women in spirits, from pioneering blenders to next-generation brand leaders. This initiative aligns with broader industry efforts to address representation and equity.• Sip HistoryUncovering global, ancestral, and lesser-known stories behind spirits and cocktail culture.New Venture: Luxury Gifting Meets Mindful DrinkingThis season, the team introduced Luxd Edits—a luxury concierge gifting service featuring curated non-alcoholic boxes. Designed for executives, expectant parents, and elevated occasions, each box features handpicked selections from premium beverage and wellness brands.Gift boxes range from $150 to $500 and are available via subscription or à la carte through Collective by Crew, the family’s 3,000-square-foot creative studio in Media, PA.“The demand for intentional, elegant gifting is growing—especially in wellness and corporate spaces,” says Sonya. “Luxd Edits bridges luxury and lifestyle without alcohol being the center of the experience.”Market Momentum and 2025 VisionThe brand’s growth aligns with powerful industry trends:Mindful and non-alcoholic spirits sales grew more than 30% year-over-year, according to IWSR.Gen Z and Millennials continue to drive interest in premium, small-batch, and story-rich products.Social media now plays a decisive role in how 45% of consumers discover new beverage brands.Looking ahead, Shake Stir and Mingle will expand its offerings with:Luxd EditsEvent production and live panel storytellingContinued collaboration with industry disruptors and thought leadersAbout the FoundersSonya Crew is a veteran media and marketing professional with deep roots in community storytelling. She founded Blessed Communications, where she developed campaigns for professional athletes and social impact projects. A Villanova alum, Sonya brings business acumen and cultural fluency to the platform’s strategy.Ashli Crew Rodriguez is a certified doula, digital storyteller, and the founder of A Village Doula. Her lens blends wellness, advocacy, and lived experience—shaping the platform’s unique storytelling voice.Together, they are the first mother-daughter duo to hold official media partner status across multiple global spirits events, amplifying a new generation of storytellers and setting a precedent for inclusive media in hospitality.Media ContactCollective by Crew306 Manchester AvenueMedia, PA 19063Phone: (215) 870-8479Email: inquiries@shakestirandmingle.comWebsite: www.shakestirandmingle.com Instagram: @shakestirandmingleYouTube: @shakestirandmingleFor Media Opportunities: Interviews, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations available upon request.

