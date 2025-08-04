JUNK.COM TO BRING A BIG TRUCK AND BIG SMILES TO MEDFORD’S NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AT HORMEL STADIUM

Junk.com is rolling into Medford’s Touch-a-Truck event—stop by to explore, snap a pic, and learn how we’re cleaning up the community one load at a time! #TouchATruck #JunkDotCom #MedfordMA

MEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com of Boston is revving up for an evening of community fun as part of the Medford Police Department’s National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Hormel Stadium. The event runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

This year’s festivities include a crowd-favorite Touch-a-Truck zone, where kids (and kids at heart) can explore emergency vehicles, public works trucks, and Junk.com’s signature junk hauling truck — complete with friendly team members, photo ops, and face painting.

Hosted nationwide on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is a long-standing tradition aimed at building trust between residents and law enforcement while celebrating neighborhood pride. Medford’s event features food, music, games, police demonstrations, community resources, and more.

“We love being part of events that connect neighbors, kids, and community partners,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Medford’s National Night Out is all about showing up, giving back, and having a little fun in the process — and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Families are encouraged to come early to explore all the trucks and attractions, meet local officers, and enjoy a summer evening full of family-friendly activities.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a modern junk removal service built for busy people and businesses. With easy online booking, upfront pricing, and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk.com takes the stress out of clean-up. Whether you're clearing out a garage, prepping for a move, or just ready to say goodbye to the clutter—Junk.com hauls it all. To learn more or schedule a pickup, visit www.Junk.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.