Business Reporter: Optimising hybrid multicloud environments

How advanced converge cloud technology can drive efficiency and sustainability

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sammy Zoghlami, SVP EMEA at Nutanix explains how hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), a proprietary advancement on converged infrastructure, can enable a more efficient use of compute and storage. Not only does HCI reduce a firm’s hardware requirements significantly, but it also improves data centre processes by enabling a hybrid cloud strategy where workloads run in their most efficient cloud location. By deploying these technologies, businesses can save on the rack space of their data centres by up to 75 per cent while their energy consumption can be reduced by approximately 30 per cent. Nutanix’s cloud-like, highly automated HCI gives businesses the flexibility to host their data centres at any location, as well as the choice of whether they want to shift to the public cloud.By optimising rack space and energy consumption, HCI also helps businesses meet mandatory and voluntary sustainability requirements and meet their carbon emission targets, which is getting increasingly relevant with the proliferation of AI technologies. Software such as Nutanax’s HCI, which automatically optimises the consumption of IT resources can largely contribute to efforts aimed at making the global upscaling of AI technologies sustainable in the long term. The simplicity that the platform offers by enabling businesses to manage cloud, apps, security and data as a single entity provides the level of flexibility required for optimising hybrid multicloud environments.To learn more about HCIs and how companies are already leveraging it, read the article This press release has been provided by Business Reporter.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About NutanixNutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organisations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively.

