Alligator Alcatraz: U.S. Politics Today Report Probes Florida’s Controversial Immigration Site

USPT interviews state Sen. Shevrin Jones about his visit to the remote detention center

I think the governor and the president have dubbed this their version of immigration policy.”
— Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones
WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Politics Today (USPT), an independent Substack publication offering European-informed insights into American politics, has published a revealing new investigation titled “Inside Alligator Alcatraz.”

Written and reported by Newsmatics Staff Writer Issac Morgan, the article dives into the controversy behind a new immigration detention center in Florida—built in the middle of alligator and python infested swampland, just miles from Miami.

It was only weeks ago, in July, when Florida officials broke ground on the facility, which critics argue is operating in violation of due process rights.
The center has rapidly become a flashpoint for political and humanitarian controversy, with growing scrutiny over both its purpose and its conditions.
In the piece, Morgan interviews Democratic Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who toured the site after filing a lawsuit. Jones described overcrowded cages, unsanitary toilets, and detainees crying out for help.

“It was not environmentally smart to build anything on that land and anybody who has ever been out to the Everglades or… any person with common sense would know that building something in the Everglades is not a good idea,” Jones said.

Lawmakers, activists, and legal experts are now raising serious concerns—not only about who is being detained, but also about the transparency and oversight of the entire operation. The nickname “Alligator Alcatraz” reflects both the physical isolation of the facility and the secrecy surrounding it.

“We still would have had the ability to go into that facility, but they said that it was ‘unsafe,’ but the question is, unsafe for who, considering that the president of the United States was just there the day before we went and then detainees were being brought to the facility the next day,” Jones added.

Morgan’s reporting reveals a story that has been quietly developing—one advocates argue merits national attention. Before joining Newsmatics, Morgan spent more than a decade covering various beats, including Florida politics, as a reporter and freelance journalist.

Newsmatics, a leader in AI-powered news intelligence, is a news technology company with innovative products, including EIN Presswire, and it operates Substack newsletters such as USPT and the EIN Presswire Substack.

Read the full article here.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry ...


