WCH Service Bureau’s Billing and Coding Team Supports AAPC in Establishing a New Chapter in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCH Service Bureau, a leading provider of audit, billing, coding, credentialing and provider technology services, has partnered with AAPC to help establish the first AAPC local chapter for Central Asia, based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to serve medical coding professionals offshore and in the United States.AAPC is the nation's largest professional organization for healthcare business professionals, representing over 250,000 members worldwide. AAPC provides education, certifications, and resources to keep healthcare professionals informed about industry standards, coding guidelines, and best business practices. AAPC’s training, certifications, and networking opportunities support members in various areas, including medical coding, billing, auditing, and compliance.A longtime AAPC corporate member, WCH has been trusted by the healthcare profession for nearly 25 years for its dedication to maximizing reimbursement, reducing coding errors, and ensuring compliance so providers can offer the highest quality care. The company, with offices in Tashkent, Brooklyn, New York, and Yerevan, Armenia, has continuously led efforts to educate and drive greater ethical guidelines to elevate professional healthcare management standards."This AAPC chapter will be a dynamic resource for both new and longtime AAPC members," says Tashkent AAPC chapter president and WCH Billing Supervisor Tatyana Kantor, CPB. “Our goal is to build a supportive professional community, where members can earn their credentials, network and thrive in their careers. With support from WCH, chapter officers, and local members, the chapter will empower professionals to navigate the increasingly complex healthcare industry with activities that are relevant, engaging, and valuable.”“We appreciate the partnership with WCH and their local support in helping AAPC expand our chapters and membership benefits to new regions of the world,” says Dan Schwebach, AAPC Senior Vice President. The new chapter’s initiatives will include virtual workshops and webinars focused on certification preparation and industry trends, cross-border networking to connect members with peers and experts worldwide, and mentorship programs to provide guidance from seasoned professionals.Additional chapter leadership includes WCH Account Representative Slava Kurdov, CPC, as vice president; WCH Learning & Development Manager Elizaveta Bannova, CPC, CPCO, CPMA, CFPC, as education officer, and Finance Director Oksana Vaulina as treasurer. Based in Tashkent, these chapter officers will work closely with chapter members and industry leaders in the United States and abroad.Slava Kurdov’s role managing medical claims denials and reviewing documentation fuels his passion for precision in healthcare. “Appealing claims and processing medical records properly requires in-depth knowledge,” says Slava. “AAPC’s rigorous exam preparation and ongoing webinars and events underscore the importance of developing, and continuing to hone expertise in medical coding and billing." Slava recommends regularly attending chapter events and AAPC forums to fully leverage membership opportunities.Elizaveta Bannova’s experience with WCH has given her a profound appreciation for the administrative backbone of healthcare. “Working on billing, compliance, and provider support has shown me the impact non-clinical roles can have on patient outcomes and how essential efficient systems are to operating a successful medical practice,” says Elizaveta.As Tashkent chapter education officer, Elizaveta is excited to work with local chapter members. “Designing programs that support healthcare professionals in their learning journey is incredibly inspiring,” she says. Her role allows her to extend WCH’s commitment to education on a global stage, with virtual programming for both experienced medical coders and billers, and those with some medical knowledge looking to explore a new career.“Our goal is to encourage more people, both locally and internationally, to enter the fields of medical billing and coding,” says Olga Khabinskay, Director of Operations for WCH. “WCH is deeply committed to supporting the growth of this profession by empowering billers, coders, and healthcare entrepreneurs through education, compliance, and business development support. We are proud of our team’s leadership and excited to see the impact of their work empowering AAPC members to excel in their careers and shape the future of healthcare.”About WCH Service BureauThe WCH Service Bureau, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a leading provider of healthcare practice management and technology solutions, helping physicians optimize revenue while maintaining regulatory compliance. For nearly 25 years, WCH’s dedicated professionals have provided a wide range of revenue cycle management services including billing, coding, credentialing, and auditing, along with expert customer support reflected in the name, WCH: We Can Help. WCH is a trusted partner and advisor to solo practitioners, medical groups, private health centers, laboratories, and imaging centers nationwide, and partners with leading EMR companies to provide credentialing services for healthcare providers. WCH leaders serve on the board of the Healthcare Business Management Association (HBMA) and helped establish the first AAPC local chapter for Central Asia.For more information, visit www.wchsb.com

