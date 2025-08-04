SMOKEY BONES PARTNERS WITH MULTI-PLATINUM ROCK BAND SHINEDOWN

Shinedown. Photo credit: Gilbert Sanchez

Starting August 2025, guests can spice up their meal with Shinedown exclusive hot sauce

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smokey Bones , the 'Masters of Meat,' are ready to rock with chart-topping, powerhouse band Shinedown . The new partners will give music and meat lovers something to talk about with their collaboration that features an exclusive Pineapple Jerk Sauce, sweepstakes for a VIP concert experience, and opportunities to support great causes. Starting August 5, diners can enjoy Shinedown’s signature sauce at all 51 Smokey Bones locations.“We’re thrilled to team up with Shinedown because, like Smokey Bones, they know how to bring bold energy and connect with fans in an authentic way,” said Brittany Ryan, Senior Director of Marketing at Smokey Bones. “Their passion, creativity, and commitment to giving back align perfectly with our brand values. The band is bringing big flavors and their huge hearts to these endeavors, and we're looking forward to sharing all of these amazing experiences with our guests.”On the collaboration, Shinedown said: “Football and wings. This season, Smokey Bones and Shinedown have partnered up to deliver you the best wings you will put in your mouth. Devour Pineapple Jerk hot sauce and perfectly smoked wings. Let’s go!”Bringing the HeatShinedown is heating up the summer with their signature hot sauces. Guests can kick up the flavor on Smokey Bones wings with Shinedown's Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce. To celebrate the launch, Smokey Bones is giving fans the chance to win a VIP “Meet & Eat” concert experience with Shinedown. Winners will get to enjoy great food and meet the band at an upcoming show. Fans who would like to attend the event should follow Smokey Bones on social media to stay up to date on the latest information.As part of the excitement, Smokey Bones is rolling out an unbeatable wing deal—get a 6-piece bone-in wing order for just $5.49, available in-store and online. Guests can choose from any of Smokey Bones’ signature sauces, including the new limited-time Pineapple Jerk flavor.“Meet & Eat” SweepstakesSmokey Bones and Shinedown are teaming up to deliver the ultimate fan experience with the upcoming “Meet & Eat” Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will score a VIP prize package that includes travel, accommodations, and backstage access to a Shinedown concert. The winner will also get to taste Shinedown’s exclusive signature sauce while enjoying the bold flavors of Smokey Bones.To enter the “Meet & Eat” Sweepstakes, scan the in-store QR code or visit iHeartRadio.com/SmokeyBones . Entries accepted between August 5 and November 10, 2025. One grand prize winner will be selected.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., 21+. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET 8/5/25; ends 11:59 p.m. ET 11/10/25. Limit one entry per person/email. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE AN ENTRANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. For full rules, including eligibility, entry, and prize details, visit iHeartRadio.com/SmokeyBones.Shinedown is a multi-platinum band that embodies the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with more than 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 24 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of theiralbums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for the timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate not only with their global audience and the rock community but also with our culture at large.Shinedown consists of Brent Smith, Zach Myers, Eric Bass, and Barry Kerch. The band will be touring in over 60 cities across the U.S. in 2025 and launching a new album. Follow the band on social @shinedown.For more information about Smokey Bones, including menu and locations, visit www.smokeybones.com About Smokey BonesThe ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails , and memorable moments in 51 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with valid military ID.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.