Colorado 811 (CO811) Announces Partnership with Irth Solutions to Launch Irth Exactix One Call Software

Irth Exactix will significantly enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of excavation and damage-prevention practices in Colorado.

By adopting Irth Exactix, we’re equipping contractors, utilities, and municipalities with the tools they need to prevent damages, protect our communities, and keep Colorado’s economy moving.” — Claudia Randall, Executive Director of Colorado 811

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado 811 , a not-for-profit organization established by Colorado’s utilities to safeguard their underground facilities, today announced a strategic partnership with Irth Solutions , an industry leader in damage prevention, land management, and asset integrity technology. Through this collaboration, Colorado 811 will introduce Irth Exactix , an advanced 811 One Call software platform, scheduled for launch this October. Irth Exactix is designed to significantly enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of excavation and damage-prevention practices across Colorado.Irth has been the leading provider of 811 ticket-management solutions since 1995, trusted by major North American energy, utility, and telecom providers. Leveraging powerful artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the industry’s largest damage-prevention data set, Irth Exactix delivers unparalleled insights to protect critical infrastructure and ensure community safety.“Our mission is to make excavation work in Colorado as safe and seamless as possible,” said Claudia Randall, Executive Director of Colorado 811. "By adopting Irth Exactix, we’re equipping contractors, utilities, and municipalities with the tools they need to prevent damages, protect our communities, and keep Colorado’s economy moving.”Jason Adams, General Manager of One Call at Irth, stated, “Our partnership with Colorado 811 underscores a mutual dedication to advancing industry safety and innovation. We look forward to empowering Colorado 811 members with robust, reliable, and leading-edge technology solutions.”Additional details, training materials, and updates will be made available to Colorado 811 members as the launch date approaches.About IrthIrth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. It blends geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 25 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them manage damages, mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

