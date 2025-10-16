Irth Solutions Acquires Borealis to Enhance Critical Infrastructure Performance Management with Stakeholder Engagement

Irth Solutions acquires Borealis Software.

TPG-Backed Combination Will Deliver Comprehensive Solutions for the Energy, Utility and Telecommunications Industries Globally

Our combined platform will better serve and protect the communities that depend on the essential services our clients provide.” — Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a leading provider of cloud-based asset integrity, damage prevention, and land management solutions, today announced it has acquired Borealis Software , a premier stakeholder engagement platform, to create a unified solution for critical infrastructure operators across North America and the world.The combined company will deliver an end-to-end platform that integrates Irth's industry-leading damage prevention, asset integrity and land management capabilities with Borealis's comprehensive stakeholder engagement and community relations tools. This powerful combination will enable energy companies, utilities and telecommunications providers to improve asset resilience and management."By combining Irth's capabilities with Borealis's stakeholder and community engagement solution, we're significantly expanding our land management offering and enhancing our damage prevention and asset integrity solutions. Our combined platform will better serve and protect the communities that depend on the essential services our clients provide," said Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth."The infrastructure industry is facing unprecedented demands—from energy transition and grid modernization to heightened expectations around community engagement and environmental stewardship," said Patrick Gregoire, CEO of Borealis Software. "Joining forces with Irth allows us to provide organizations with the comprehensive tools they need to successfully navigate these challenges while maintaining their social license to operate and ensuring the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure."TPG has now closed its previously announced acquisition of Irth. “We invested behind Brad and the Irth team because we believe in their mission and see a huge opportunity to scale their best-in-class business through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions,” said Aaron Matto, Business Unit Partner at TPG. “Borealis is a strong complement to Irth’s existing tools and capabilities, and we are pleased to work with the teams to support this exciting transaction and their long-term growth strategy.”About Irth SolutionsIrth, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. It blends geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 30 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them manage damages, mitigate risk, manage compliance and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.About BorealisBorealis, based in Magog (Québec, Canada), provides software that helps organizations streamline how they manage stakeholders and community relations around their projects and assets. For over 20 years, companies in energy, utilities, transportation, mining and renewables have relied on Borealis to centralize engagement activities, meet regulatory requirements, manage land access and resolve issues before they escalate.The platform combines interaction history, geospatial context, operational data and AI-powered insights to improve coordination across teams and regions. Today, organizations in more than 60 countries use Borealis to drive efficiency, reduce project delays and strengthen social performance.About TPGTPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $261 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.