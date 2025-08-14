Irth Solutions Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Irth ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Irth, a leading provider of enterprise software for critical network infrastructure, was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a milestone that reflects our team’s relentless commitment to innovation and customer success.” — Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Inc. magazine announced that Irth Solutions , a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of enterprise software for critical network infrastructure, has been named to its prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list. This list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.The Inc. 5000 represents the country’s most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a milestone that reflects our team’s relentless commitment to innovation and customer success,” said Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth. “We’re proud to deliver powerful SaaS solutions that help protect and optimize the national critical infrastructure in a rapidly evolving environment.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees achieved remarkable growth despite economic volatility, inflation, and a challenging labor market. Companies ranked in the top 500 posted a median three-year revenue growth of 1,507 percent and contributed 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy.“Our growth is the result of turning the industry’s most comprehensive data set into real-time insights that help customers reduce risk, ensure safety, and maintain the resilience of essential services,” said Gammons. “We’re especially proud of the trust our clients place in us to support their mission-critical operations.”To view Irth's profile, visit: www.inc.com/profile/irth . For the complete list, company profiles, or search by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”About IrthIrth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. It blends geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 25 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them manage damages, mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.