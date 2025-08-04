Golden State Storm Assemble Founding Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Women’s Professional Football in the Bay Area

Advisory Board Brings Together Sports, Tech, Media, and Community Voices to Guide the Golden State Storm

We’ve always believed that building a winning team starts with bold ideas and great people.” — Jake Langner, Co-Owner - Golden State Storm

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden State Storm has unveiled its Advisory Board, a founding group of influential minds from the worlds of sports, tech, media, government and finance who will help shape the identity and future of the Bay Area’s newest professional women’s sports team. Representing the innovation, creativity, and cultural pulse of Silicon Valley, the Advisory Board will offer diverse perspectives and strategic guidance as the Storm enters its first season in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC).

This Board brings together individuals with deep connections to the region and a shared belief in what’s possible when sport, equity, and innovation converge. Whether through mentorship, partnership development, athlete advocacy, or community impact, each member brings their own lens to elevate the work being done on and off the field.

“We’ve always believed that building a winning team starts with bold ideas and great people,” said Jake Langner, Co-Owner - Golden State Storm. “This Advisory Board brings together some of the most insightful and connected leaders across sport, tech, business, and community. Each of them sees the opportunity not just to grow a team, but to help spark a movement for the Bay Area and beyond.”

While each advisor will serve a unique role, ranging from youth flag integration and NIL opportunities to sponsorship outreach and event programming, the board's purpose is clear: to build a future-forward women’s football experience that reflects the spirit of the Bay Area.

Meet the Founding Advisory Board

Jeff Garcia – Former four-time all pro NFL quarterback and current analyst with roots in the Bay, Garcia brings athlete insight and leadership experience to the team’s competitive evolution.

Jay Paterno – College football coach, author, and Penn State trustee, providing thought leadership at the intersection of sport, culture, and education.

Jennifer King – NFL coach and barrier-breaker, King offers rare expertise in elite coaching, gender equity in sport, and athlete empowerment.

Reggie Stephens – Ex-NFL player and founder of the Reggie Stephens Foundation, committed to mentorship and community-building through sport.

Ann Kletz – Former D1 soccer player and operating executive at Goal Five, Kletz brings deep expertise in equity in sports and scaling purpose-driven brands.

Chris Leitch - Ex. college & pro soccer player & current GM San Jose Earthquakes, Leitch brings deep experience with operating successful professional sports franchises

Anthony Stephens – Medical device executive with Johnson & Johnson and Owens & Minor; a former college athlete who brings a sharp operational lens and healthcare leadership experience.

Candace Taglianetti Bossell – Executive VP of NXT Lacrosse and former D1 athlete and coach, leading thinking around athlete development and youth pipelines.

Jason Mulderig – Senior Vice President, HBO Brand Marketing, focused on helping the Storm develop compelling storytelling and fan engagement across platforms.

Nikki Keith – Stanford alum and biotech finance leader (Genentech, Gilead, Sana), offering a strong voice in investment strategy and organizational growth.

Vineet Shahani – Former legal executive at Nest/Google and current CFO at Mill, Shahani supports legal and business strategy as the Storm builds its foundation.

Kevin Bae - Harvard & Kellogg alum, 20 year veteran at the CIA, Bae brings unique experience as the Storm works to connect within the SF Bay region with different communities and organizations.

Advising the Future

From linking Bay Area youth flag football programs to the Storm's pipeline to introducing future field and venue partners, the Advisory Board will support the organization across key growth areas, including exploring NIL-like platforms to enhance athlete visibility and opportunity, opening doors to other professional clubs to deepen league and team connectivity, advising on sponsorship outreach and capital readiness to drive strategic growth, and helping generate cultural impact by creating visibility and excitement around game-day experiences, including celebrity and athlete involvement.

As the Storm prepares for its inaugural season, this founding Advisory Board will help lay the groundwork for long-term growth, innovation, and cultural relevance. New members may be added as the organization continues to evolve, but the mission remains the same: to build a modern sports franchise that mirrors the innovation, inclusion, and influence of the region it calls home.

Follow the journey at goldenstatestorm.com and @goldenstatestorm across platforms.

