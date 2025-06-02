Golden State Storm

WNFC Debuts Golden State Storm, New Team for Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay has a new team to cheer for. Today, the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) unveiled the official team name and brand identity of its newest team: the Golden State Storm. This women's pro football team, based in the heart of Northern California, will represent the Bay Area and beyond in both tackle and flag football, beginning play in the 2026 WNFC season.

With a bold name and a brand inspired by the spirit of Northern California, the Golden State Storm is here to electrify fans across San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Silicon Valley, and beyond. Thousands of local supporters submitted name ideas during the community-driven naming campaign earlier this year. One name rose above the rest; Storm. It captures the relentless energy, movement, and power that this team will bring to the field and to the women’s sports movement.

The Golden State Storm’s identity reflects everything that makes the Bay Area iconic: innovation, culture, resilience, and next-level talent. The Storm’s brand colors, Berkeley Blue, Founder’s Rock, California Gold, and Medalist, blend deep local heritage with a vibrant energy that’s uniquely California.

“From the city to the valley, this team was built for and by the Bay. We’re honored to welcome a franchise that will represent equity, excellence, and the future of football.” - Odessa Jenkins , CEO - WNFC

Fans can explore the full brand, colors, and logo design today at the newly launched team website: www.goldenstatestorm.com

Set to debut in the 2026 WNFC season, the Golden State Storm will compete in the top women’s football league in the world, home to Team USA athletes, national champions, future Olympic Gold Medalist, and legends. The Storm’s mission is clear: empower women and girls to rise in football, and build a dynasty rooted in equity and community.

Recruiting is now underway. The team has officially opened applications for Head Coach and General Manager positions. Think you’ve got what it takes to lead the Storm? Submit your interest via the team website.

Whether you're in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley, or anywhere in Northern California, there’s a place for you in the Storm. The team is calling on Bay Area students, families, athletes, business leaders, and local brands to rally behind this new era of women’s professional sports.

How to get involved:

Subscribe at goldenstatestorm.com for news, merch drops, and season updates

Follow on LinkedIn for business and partnership opportunities: Golden State Storm

Follow @GoldenStateStorm on all social platforms (Instagram, Threads, Facebook)

