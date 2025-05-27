Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) Announces Exciting Championship Weekend Lineup Featuring Bow Wow

Tickets range from $32 for general admission to $225 for all-access VIP

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), the nation’s premier professional women’s football league, today announces an exciting lineup for the IX Cup Championship Weekend June 20-22 in Frisco. Thousands of fans and elite women athletes will gather at the Ford Center at The Star for a high-energy weekend broadcast by ESPN2 and Victory+, anchored by the WNFC IX Cup Championship Game on June 21 at 2 CT, during which the top two teams in the league will battle for the coveted IX Cup title. Hip-hop icon Bow Wow will headline the halftime show sponsored by presenting sponsor Glenhouse.

"Our Championship Weekend showcases the vibe, talent, and power of women's sports," said Odessa Jenkins, Founder and Chairwoman of the WNFC. "Frisco will be buzzing with excitement, star power and brand partners that underscore our mission of accelerating equity in women and girls through the power of football."

From June 20-22, the WNFC will host a dynamic lineup of events at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, celebrating women’s football at every level. The weekend kicks off Friday, June 20, with the Top 100 Varsity Girls Flag Tournament, sponsored by Adidas. Featuring 100 of the nation's top varsity flag football players, participants will engage in a Got Her Back Clinic and Confidence Camp presented by Dove. The event will be led by renowned USA Team veterans Kilolo Westmorland and Ava Wallace, with special coverage by prominent influencers such as Santia Deck.

Saturday, June 21, features the highly anticipated IX Cup Championship Game, with Justina Valentine as the pre-game performer and official Championship Weekend host. The Championship Game will feature a halftime performance by Bow Wow. In the evening, the WNFC FLAG Adult Women’s Flag Tournament and the IX Cup Championship Celebration will take place.

Sunday wraps up the action with the 6th annual Championship Breakfast & Awards Show. Hosted by Tommi Vincent, this distinguished event will honor league stars and outstanding women in sports and entertainment, including Monica Paul, Jennifer Yepez-Blundell, and Dede McGuire, Tiffani Dawn Sykes , Erin Griffin and more.

Also on Sunday, the Top 100 Varsity Girls Championship Game (sponsored by adidas), the WNFC FLAG Adult Championship Game, and the WNFC All-Pro Women’s Tackle Game. The festivities will conclude with the WNFC ALL BLACK PARTY at the Omni Frisco.

Key sponsors, including adidas, Dove, Riddell Sports, and Glenhouse will offer activations and exclusive collaborations, highlighted by an apparel partnership between the WNFC and The Sports Bra. "We Are Drafted," a platform dedicated to amplifying Latino voices in sports, will spotlight Latina women athletes throughout the weekend. Current sponsors and partners include adidas, Dove, Riddell Sports, Glenhouse, Victory+, and ESPN2.

For tickets, schedules, and additional information, visit WNFCFootball.com/2025-IX-Cup.

ABOUT WOMEN’S NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE (WNFC)

The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional league dedicated to accelerating equity for women through the power of football. Featuring elite athletes, major corporate partnerships, and a commitment to excellence, the WNFC has set a new standard for women’s professional football. For more information visit WNFCFootball.com.

