Irth Launches Phase 2 of the External Corrosion Module, Adding Cathodic Protection Survey Capability

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a Blackstone portfolio company, is proud to announce the release of Phase 2 of the External Corrosion Module , which adds cathodic protection annual survey data management. Now, pipeline operators can manage CP annual survey data in Irth’s EC Module, enabling centralized CP analysis to improve corrosion control workflows.“Phase 2 of the EC module eliminates siloed spreadsheets, hardware-specific software, static PDFs, and disconnected systems, accelerating data analysis and more proactive risk management for pipeline operators,” said Brandon Taylor, Pipeline Integrity General Manager.Enhancements in Phase 2 of AIP’s External Corrosion Module1. Automated Data NormalizationThrough a robust ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process, the EC Module can now ingest a wide variety of data formats, including native files like .dat and .psx, with built-in schema validation and data quality checks to ensure clean, actionable data from the moment it’s uploaded.2. Spatial Alignment of CP Survey DataCP data is automatically aligned to ILI data using GPS and GIS sources. Optional metadata (e.g., depth of cover, elevation, comments) is retained for richer context.3. Test Station ManagementTest station records are created and updated in real time during data uploads, streamlining ongoing survey tracking and simplifying historical comparisons.4. Multi-Dataset CorrelationEngineers can now overlay and analyze CP, ILI, CIS, and GIS data in one interface, reducing correlation analysis from days to hours.5. Built-In CP Analysis ConditionsNew condition logic supports industry-standard thresholds, including “off” potential criteria, native potential analysis, AC interference detection, and shorted casing identification. Operators can also configure these conditions according to their specific requirements.6. Actionable Reporting & Workflow IntegrationUsers can generate targeted reports that highlight all test stations meeting specified conditions, with batch export to systems such as Maximo, SAP, or internal work order systems.7. Audit-Ready Compliance DocumentationEvery assessment and mitigation step is version-controlled and time-stamped within AIP, ensuring full traceability for audits, QA/QC, and regulatory review.Current AIP clients can enable the External Corrosion Module by contacting their account manager. An Early Adopter Program is now available for existing AIP clients to take advantage of Phase 2 and evaluate how centralized CP survey analysis can improve corrosion control workflows.About IrthIrth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. Its software-as-a-service blends business intelligence, analytics, and geospatial data to mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

