Irth Launches Phase 2 of the External Corrosion Module, Adding Cathodic Protection Survey Capability
Solutions to enhance the resiliency of critical network infrastructure
Phase 2 of the External Corrosion (EC) Module adds cathodic protection (CP) annual surveys to the pipeline assessment types you can now manage and analyze.
“Phase 2 of the EC module eliminates siloed spreadsheets, hardware-specific software, static PDFs, and disconnected systems, accelerating data analysis and more proactive risk management for pipeline operators,” said Brandon Taylor, Pipeline Integrity General Manager.
Enhancements in Phase 2 of AIP’s External Corrosion Module
1. Automated Data Normalization
Through a robust ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process, the EC Module can now ingest a wide variety of data formats, including native files like .dat and .psx, with built-in schema validation and data quality checks to ensure clean, actionable data from the moment it’s uploaded.
2. Spatial Alignment of CP Survey Data
CP data is automatically aligned to ILI data using GPS and GIS sources. Optional metadata (e.g., depth of cover, elevation, comments) is retained for richer context.
3. Test Station Management
Test station records are created and updated in real time during data uploads, streamlining ongoing survey tracking and simplifying historical comparisons.
4. Multi-Dataset Correlation
Engineers can now overlay and analyze CP, ILI, CIS, and GIS data in one interface, reducing correlation analysis from days to hours.
5. Built-In CP Analysis Conditions
New condition logic supports industry-standard thresholds, including “off” potential criteria, native potential analysis, AC interference detection, and shorted casing identification. Operators can also configure these conditions according to their specific requirements.
6. Actionable Reporting & Workflow Integration
Users can generate targeted reports that highlight all test stations meeting specified conditions, with batch export to systems such as Maximo, SAP, or internal work order systems.
7. Audit-Ready Compliance Documentation
Every assessment and mitigation step is version-controlled and time-stamped within AIP, ensuring full traceability for audits, QA/QC, and regulatory review.
Current AIP clients can enable the External Corrosion Module by contacting their account manager. An Early Adopter Program is now available for existing AIP clients to take advantage of Phase 2 and evaluate how centralized CP survey analysis can improve corrosion control workflows.
About Irth
Irth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. Its software-as-a-service blends business intelligence, analytics, and geospatial data to mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.
Josh Fuller
Irth Solutions
jfuller@irthsolutions.com
