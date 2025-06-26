Irth Acquires 811spotter to Advance Damage Prevention and Support Excavator Stakeholders with Smarter, Safer Tools

Irth's robust damage prevention suite provides an all-encompassing and unequalled perspective of activities around critical infrastructure, improving safety and resiliency.

811spotter’s software further strengthens Irth’s damage prevention suite and delivers greater efficiency and reduces risk for contractors.

This acquisition aligns our technology strategy with the industry’s shared goal of reducing damages by 50%, while deepening collaboration with stakeholders.” — Brad Gammons, CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a Blackstone portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has acquired 811spotter. This acquisition adds to Irth’s robust damage prevention suite, improving efficiency, visibility, safety and compliance for contractors.“Joining Irth is an exciting step for 811spotter,” said Marc Krichman, 811spotter CEO and co-founder. “We’ve always focused on helping contractors streamline ticket management and reduce risk in the field. With Irth’s industry leadership and resources, we’ll be able to accelerate our impact and continue delivering innovative solutions to the people doing the critical work around our infrastructure.”With Irth and 811spotter, contractors have the industry’s best damage prevention solutions and end-to-end automation to:• Streamline 811 ticket management with software purpose-built for contractors• Significantly reduce the number of active update tickets in the system• Promote active participation and improved communication, engaging contractors to directly manage and update 811 tickets• Digitally track, document and communicate ticket information between office and field teams with ease• Gain productivity and efficiency to save money and reduce damages“By adding 811spotter’s powerful ticket automation to our damage prevention suite, we’re empowering contractors and expanding the value we deliver to the field,” said Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth. “This acquisition aligns our technology strategy with the industry’s shared goal of reducing damages by 50%, while deepening collaboration with stakeholders.”About 811spotter811spotter provides automated software for easy 811 ticket management, purpose-built to empower contractors. Designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce risk, 811spotter streamlines every aspect of the ticket lifecycle, from renewals and extensions to utility responses and notifications. With both desktop and mobile access, 811spotter keeps field and office teams connected, enabling efficient communication, accurate documentation and full visibility into ticket activity.About IrthIrth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. It blends geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 25 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them manage damages, mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.