We Connect The Dots Launches DEPA-Funded UpSkill Training in Partnership with NYS Department of Labor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the digital divide, is proud to announce its UpSkill NY Workforce Experience Program, funded by the Direct Entry Pre-Apprenticeship (DEPA) initiative of the New York State Department of Labor. This innovative 8-week program is tuition-free and specifically designed to eliminate financial barriers, preparing underemployed and unemployed individuals for entry-level IT roles and registered apprenticeships.The DEPA funding supports the expansion of pre-apprenticeship training opportunities, particularly benefiting women, minorities, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. Participants engage in four weeks of foundational workforce training, gaining essential competencies in technology, business process automation, artificial intelligence, and low-code application development. This is followed by a four-week hands-on workforce experience with local employers, directly linking skill development to immediate employment opportunities.Currently, a cohort of thirteen students is completing their foundational training and will shortly begin their four-week hands-on workforce experience with employers in the IT, media, and education sectors.The next cohort will run from September 22 to November 14, 2025 with scholarships still available to New York State residents who are unemployed or underemployed, earning less than $45,000 annually.“Empowering New Yorkers with essential workforce skills, technology training, and practical experience significantly enhances their prospects for sustainable employment and economic mobility,” said Shauna Oenning, Executive Director of We Connect The Dots, Inc. “Thanks to DEPA funding, UpSkill provides participants with the exact skills employers seek, ensuring direct access to apprenticeships and meaningful careers.”Upon successful completion, participants are directly prepared for in-demand roles such as IT Support Specialist, Business Process Automation Specialist, Technology Administrator, and Low-Code Application Developer, with clear pathways into New York State Registered Apprenticeship programs. These structured apprenticeship programs further facilitate long-term career development and economic advancement.About We Connect The Dots:We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is committed to transforming lives. With a focus on young adults aged 13-18 and underemployed adults over 18, WCTD’s programs ignite passion and impart practical knowledge in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and other modern skills grounded in STEAM. Through partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, WCTD aims to bridge the gap between the demands of today’s workforce and the opportunities available to those embracing a STEAM-driven path. Fostering a thirst for learning and enabling all participants to achieve their full potential, we are dedicated to making a difference on local, national, and global scales.We Connect The Dots, Inc. encourages interested candidates and employers to participate in and support the DEPA-funded UpSkill initiative, fostering economic empowerment and workforce readiness throughout New York State.For additional information or to apply, visit https://www.we-connect-the-dots.org or contact Info@We-connect-the-dots.org.

