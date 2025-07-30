We Connect The Dots Welcomes Michael Day as Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

Michael Day joins We Connect The Dots as CFO and Board Member, bringing strategic expertise to expand STEM access for underserved youth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through STEM education and workforce readiness, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Day as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors.Day brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across global technology firms, education-focused initiatives, and nonprofit organizations. His expertise in financial strategy, operational excellence, and mission-aligned investment will play a critical role in scaling the organization’s programs and ensuring long-term sustainability. “Michael Day’s background in high-growth environments and his passion for creating opportunities through education make him an ideal partner in our mission to prepare the next generation of innovators,” said Laurie Carey, Founder & CEO of We Connect The Dots. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”Day has held senior executive roles in both Fortune 500 companies and startups, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of a global manufacturing firm and as Global Vice President of Strategic Investing & Procurement at Ensono, where he helped secure nearly $750 million in new business. His experience in driving financial performance and strategic partnerships will support We Connect The Dots in expanding access to high-quality STEM programs for underserved youth.In his role as CFO and Board Member, Day will guide financial planning, fundraising strategy, and resource allocation to ensure the organization continues to deliver measurable outcomes in technology education and workforce readiness. “I’m honored to support We Connect The Dots in its mission to create access to STEM learning,” said Day. “This work is not just about preparing youth for future careers. It’s about transforming lives and building pathways to opportunity.”Under Day’s leadership, We Connect The Dots is well-positioned to grow its impact and deepen its commitment to youth empowerment through innovation, education, and community partnerships.About We Connect The Dots:We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is committed to transforming lives by empowering youth and young adults with experiential learning in STEAM fields. Through innovative programs including AI Summer Program, Hack-A Thon, and Upskill, WCTD bridges the gap between education and future workforce readiness by igniting passion and imparting practical knowledge in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and other modern skills grounded in STEAM. Through partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, WCTD aims to bridge the gap between the demands of today’s workforce and the opportunities available to those embracing a STEAM-driven path. Fostering a thirst for learning and enabling all participants to achieve their full potential, WCTD is dedicated to making a difference on local, national, and global scales.For more information about We Connect the Dots and our groundbreaking initiatives, please visit https://www.we-connect-the-dots.org/ Organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring or supporting We Connect the Dots—ranging from scholarships to resource support to workforce partnerships—are encouraged to contact Laurie Carey, Founder & CEO at laurie@we-connect-the-dots.org.

