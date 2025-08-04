Karnataka Tourism Strengthens Ties with Gujarat at TTF Ahmedabad 2025

Karnataka Tourism Stall at TTF Ahmedabad 2025 Hon’ble Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah visited the Karnataka Tourism stall Karnataka Tourism Representatives at TTF Ahmedabad B2B Meetings at the Karnataka Tourism Stall at TTF Ahmedabad 2025

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism made a striking impression at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad 2025, held from July 31 to August 2 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. As Gujarat’s largest and most influential travel trade show, TTF Ahmedabad this year attracted over 900 exhibitors from across India and abroad, drawing more than 15,000 travel trade professionals, tour operators, and media representatives, offering Karnataka Tourism an unparalleled platform to strengthen its visibility in one of India’s most dynamic travel markets.The Karnataka Tourism pavilion stood out with its thoughtfully designed theme, showcasing the state’s royal heritage through the grandeur of Mysore Palace, alongside immersive visuals of wildlife reserves, scenic hill stations, and coastal destinations. The branding also highlighted UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Hampi and Pattadakal, vibrant festivals, traditional arts, and Karnataka’s renowned culinary and silk heritage. This holistic storytelling drew strong engagement from visitors and positioned Karnataka as a destination that seamlessly blends culture, nature, and responsible tourism.A notable moment during the event was the visit of Hon’ble Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mr. Omar Abdullah to the Karnataka Tourism stall, which further highlighted the pavilion’s national appeal and the spirit of inter-state tourism collaboration.Throughout the three-day event, Karnataka Tourism engaged in multiple business-to-business interactions with travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, and influencers from Gujarat and neighboring states. Discussions focused on creating customized travel packages, promoting wellness retreats, heritage trails, wildlife safaris, and weekend getaways, and encouraging agencies to include Karnataka in their itineraries. The delegation also emphasized Karnataka’s eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable tourism practices, resonating with the growing interest among travelers in responsible and meaningful travel experiences.Participation at TTF Ahmedabad was particularly strategic, as Gujarat remains one of India’s strongest outbound travel markets. According to the latest tourism data, Gujarati travelers contribute to nearly 8% of India’s domestic travel and account for 30–40% of outbound tourists.Karnataka Tourism’s presence not only increased awareness about the state’s diverse offerings but also generated significant leads and collaboration opportunities. Several travel agencies expressed interest in partnering for promotional campaigns and booking packages tailored to Gujarati travelers. The pavilion also drew media attention, with coverage across local and trade publications further amplifying Karnataka’s profile as a must-visit destination.With momentum from TTF Ahmedabad, Karnataka Tourism plans to build on these new relationships with follow-up campaigns, familiarization (FAM) tours for agents, and region-specific marketing initiatives to position Karnataka more firmly in the minds of Gujarati travelers. The state remains committed to showcasing its heritage, nature, adventure, and sustainable tourism initiatives, ensuring that it appeals to a wide spectrum of visitors.

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

