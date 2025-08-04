Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina: Northam SLP Project Handover

Programme Director,

MEC for Education, Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

Representatives of Northam Platinum Limited

Executive Mayor of Waterberg District Municipality, Mr Jack Maeko

Mayor of the Thabazimbi Local Municipality, Councillor Tumisang Pilane

Representatives of the School Governing Bodies

Distinguished Guests

Our presence here today is rooted in our concerted efforts aimed at changing the reputation of the South African mining industry from an industry that is known for leaving holes on the ground to a globally competitive industry that delivers substantial benefits to the people of South Africa.

Some members of the older generation present here will recall that since the discovery of diamonds in 1867, the South African mining industry prioritised profits over basic human rights, resulting in numerous atrocities being committed against the people.

Black mineworkers, for instance, endured slavery and inhumane living conditions, while blasting certificates were exclusively reserved for white people, further limiting their opportunities.

Women were barred from working in the industry due to the perception that they were physically inferior to men, and that mining work was exclusively suited to be done by men.

Further compounding these historical injustices, black mineworkers were denied membership in any retirement fund, forcing them into undignified retirement without recognition of their hard labour in generating wealth for mine owners.

This was the norm until mineworkers, led by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), shook the industry with a 21 day strike in 1987 demanding change.

Following the strike, black mineworkers obtained blasting certificates, empowering them to advance to higher positions within the industry.

More than 72 000 women are now actively participating in the exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and some have taken on leadership roles in global mining companies, not as a result of favouritism, but due to their competence.

In accordance with the 1987 strike's demands, the Mineworkers' Provident Fund was established in 1989 to provide retirement benefits to all mineworkers, irrespective of race and gender.

The advent of democracy in 1994 marked a significant turning point in the country, enabling us to drive transformation in the mainstream economy and ensuring that South Africa's mineral wealth benefits all citizens, regardless of geographical location.

Inspired by the Freedom Charter's clarion call that "the people shall share in the country's wealth", in 2002, the democratic government enacted the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA). This landmark legislative framework not only vested the mineral resources beneath the South African soil under the custodian of the state but also made a profound provision for the development and implementation of the Social and Labour Plans (SLPs).

This regulatory framework, bolstered by the introduction of the Mining Charter in 2004, mandates mining companies to develop and implement SLPs as a social license to coexist with communities, thereby enhance the socio-economic welfare of all South Africans.

It is for this reason that we are here today, not to campaign, but to formally handover the projects as the benefits that ought to accrue to mining affected communities and labour sending areas. The Northam's investment in education, learner safety, and nutritional facilities at these schools is a commendable initiative.

Having toured these facilities, I am pleased to see that the learning environment for these learners has improved, which will significantly enhance their development.

These projects complement the impactful projects that we have handed over across the country, with some still pending handover.

An increasing number of mining companies are adopting the approach of delivering impactful projects that provide tangible benefits to society, including schools, clinics, bridges, electricity substations, and water supply systems, as exemplified by the projects being handed over today.

As we handover these projects, a notable mega project is nearing completion elsewhere in this province, where several mining companies have collaborated to construct the Steelpoort bridge, aligning with our call for collaborative efforts in implementing and delivering impactful projects for societal benefit.

Although the state is tasked with expanding and delivering basic services such as access to education, electricity, health, and water, we hold a firm view that this responsibility cannot lie solely with the state. It is a shared responsibility among all those who care about the nation's growth and development.

While we don't typically thank a fish for swimming, we must express gratitude to Northam for investing in these projects, which will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of this community and the nation at large.

With that said, let me conclude by reminding our colleagues in government and members of the community that this initiative does not replace the Municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs), but it underscores the mining industry's contribution to the socioeconomic development of our communities.

I thank you.

