Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 05, 2025

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 05, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Polk Jackson Perry Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hanover Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ashland Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ashtabula Orwell Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Williamsfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize Auglaize County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Morristown Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brown Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Byrd Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Columbiana Village of New Waterford

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Adams Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Crawford County West Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Warrensville Heights

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination City of Mayfield Heights

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Westlake

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Westlake Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Westlake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware County Finance Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Rushcreek Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Omega Home Health Care Services, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Prairie Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jefferson Township-Whitehall Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brown Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fulton Franklin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Biglick Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Holmes Ripley Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardy Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Ridgefield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Morgan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lake Village of Fairport Harbor

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Village of Kirtland Hills

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lawrence South Point Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Burlington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Wellington Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Lucas County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning Meridian Healthcare

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Meigs Meigs County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Miami Miami County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Phillipsburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pike Mifflin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Beaver Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Deerfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Franklin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Seneca Scipio Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Howland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Tuscarawas Dover Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Roswell

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Tuscarawas

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Van Wert Village of Middle Point

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Community Improvement Corporation of Rittman

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Williams Center Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Wood County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Richland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit

