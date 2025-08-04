Upper Spencer Gulf to benefit from a new workforce strategy

Release date: 04/08/25

The State Government has today unveiled the workforce strategy for the Upper Spencer Gulf region, a significant contributor to South Australia’s economic prosperity and key to the state’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The state’s first Upper Spencer Gulf Workforce Strategy, developed with input from industry, local communities and stakeholders, aims to ensure career opportunities from traditional and emerging industries are accessible to all.

Commitments under the strategy will support the region in meeting workforce demand associated with the peak of 4000 new jobs expected to be created to support major projects across the Upper Spencer Gulf, and 1500 longer term roles.

A key deliverable in the Strategy is the $5.9 million Spencer Gulf Jobs and Skills Hub, co-located at the Whyalla TAFE SA to connect workers in the area with these job opportunities, information, services and training.

Supporting the 55,000 people that live in the region, the Strategy brings together the Whyalla steelworks packages from the South Australian and Australian Governments and investments in education, skills and training, such as fee free TAFE, the Port Augusta Technical College and Port Augusta Regional Skills Centre, and outlines a framework to achieve strategic outcomes, including:

Attracting, developing and retaining the skilled workers needed to meet current and projected labour demands for the long-term sustainability and success of the region

Improving the workforce participation of disengaged and disadvantaged people

Growing the required workforce to deliver priorities in the region to unlock the full benefits of opportunities.

To read the strategy, go to: statedevelopment.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Dr Susan Close

The Malinauskas Labor Government stands firmly beside the workers and communities of the Upper Spencer Gulf, a region unique in its opportunities in renewable energy, resources, steelmaking and other manufacturing industries, construction and health

The global green transition is a transformational opportunity for our state, and particularly this region, which boasts a unique convergence of sun, wind, and significant mineral resources.

In the face of global and local challenges, the Upper Spencer Gulf Workforce Strategy is timely in its aims to attract, develop and retain a skilled workforce, improve workforce participation of disengaged and disadvantaged people, and build a workforce to deliver on immediate priorities.