SA confirmed as nation’s wine capital

Release date: 04/08/25

South Australian wine has been confirmed as Australia’s favourite, with a new report by the owners of Dan Murphy’s and BWS finding our regions are loved across the nation.

Endeavour Group’s inaugural ‘State of the Grapes’ report has shown the Barossa Valley to be the country’s favourite domestic wine region, while the state’s other regions have also ranked highly.

South Australia’s dominance has seen our regions filling out 15 of 18 top three spots across all six states, with McLaren Vale, Adelaide Hills and wine labelled under the ‘South Australia’ banner all featuring heavily.

Our regions have taken out first, second and third in New South Wales, Queensland and here in South Australia, only dropping spots to a local region in each of Victoria (Yarra Valley), Western Australia (Margaret River) and Tasmania (Tasmania).

In total seven South Australian regions were featured in every state’s top 20, with Clare Valley, Coonawarra and Riverland joining those already mentioned.

The report found 11 of the 15 local government areas with the highest wine mix among liquor sales to be in New South Wales, where South Australian regions were dominant, securing seven spots in the top 11, including first, second, third and fourth.

Adelaide – alongside France’s Bordeaux, California’s Napa Valley and Spain’s Bilbao-Rioja – is one of 11 Great Wine Capitals, with the state’s 18 wine regions producing 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine.

Beyond domestic fame, South Australian wine has been sold to more than 100 global markets in the past 12 months, with China ($714 million), the United Kingdom ($220 million) and the United States ($137 million) the biggest buyers.

The Malinauskas Government launched the $3.9 million Global Wine Growth Program in July to support local exporters over the next two years while global trade challenges persist.

The State Government has been working closely with industry to support the long-term viability of South Australia’s grape and wine sector through a number of initiatives, including advocating for a $3.5 million Commonwealth support package and the $2.5 million SA Wine Recovery Program – both of which are being delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

South Australia’s wine regions are among the most beautiful in the world, and this report shows people don’t just visit, they fall in love with the product.

Wine is at the heart of our state’s visitor experience, with the Barossa, McLaren Vale, Adelaide Hills and Clare Valley all within a 90-minute drive of Adelaide Airport.

This confirms what we already know: when Australians think of wine, they think of South Australia.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our national and global wine reputation is built on quality, consistency, and innovation.

This report shows our wines don’t only dominate the nation’s exports but perform strongly for domestic consumption.

Our wine industry forms a significant part of the state’s identity, it’s something we can all be proud of as South Australians, and it’s something that our government will continue to unashamedly back at every opportunity.

