Congestion relief on the way for key South Road connection

Construction of a new link road that will remove a notorious ‘dogleg’ at a much-used South Road intersection will get underway in coming weeks, with contractors selected to deliver the Raglan Avenue, Edward Street and South Road network upgrade.

Construction company BMD has been awarded the contract for the project which includes the construction of a new link road that will remove the ‘dogleg’ movement for traffic travelling between Edward Street and Raglan Avenue.

The intersection of South Road and Price Street will be also upgraded to include the installation of traffic signals, a pedestrian crossing and a dedicated right turn lane into Castle Plaza.

The project forms part of the $850 million Broader Network Upgrade package of works as part of the River Torrens to Darlington Project to create a non-stop South Road.

These suite of enhancements to intersections near the T2D Project will collectively ensure the Adelaide road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the Project and once it is completed.

Following community feedback and additional technical planning on the proposed design for the Raglan Avenue, Edward Street and South Road network upgrade, further enhancements have been made including:

Signalised dedicated right turn lane onto South Road from Edward Street.

extending the dedicated left turn lane onto South Road along the new link road.

indenting bus stops along the new link road.

the inclusion of a wombat crossing on Raglan Avenue east of the new roundabout to improve pedestrian safety.

landscaping within the project area.

The Raglan Avenue, Edward Street and South Road network upgrade is due to be completed in late 2026.

The T2D Project is the final 10.5km section of the North-South Corridor, and will complete 78km of non-stop, traffic light free motorway between Gawler and Old Noarlunga.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Torrens to Darlington Project is delivering more than a non-stop South Road – it’s also improving traffic flow in the surrounding transport networks.

Congestion at this intersection is a real worry for many local residents in the area – particularly during peak hour – but this upgrade will make navigating the intersection of Raglan Avenue and Edward Street with South Road a smoother, safer journey.

The feedback we’ve received from the community about this new link road re-routing traffic from Raglan Avenue to an upgraded four-way intersection at Edward Street and South Road has been incredibly positive, and we’re proud to be delivering a project that will make a big difference for local road users.

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost

This removal of the dogleg for traffic moving between Raglan Ave and Edward St is a welcome investment for our community to ease congestion, particularly in the surrounding suburbs of Ascot Park, Daw Park and Cumberland Park.

Attributable to State Member for Elder Nadia Clancy

These intersections are well known in our community for being tricky, so I’m really excited that we’re doing something about them!

The contractor being selected means we are one step closer to making navigating this area easier for locals.